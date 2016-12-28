Moore savors experience in Big D

FAIRMONT — Playing on the same field that some of the top players in the NFL play on in the billion-dollar home of the Dallas Cowboys, the thought of who played there before didn’t go through the head of Fairmont senior receiver Jarique Moore.

Instead he thought to the future as he spent three days practicing in the Dallas area which culminated with playing in the Blue-Grey football All-American game at AT&T Stadium last Thursday.

“When I first got there, I thought that I would be playing in there one day,” Moore said. “I didn’t really think of it much when I was out there playing because I’m not the person to think about that when I’m out there playing.”

Moore, who verbally committed to Old Dominion University earlier this year, finished his career with 118 grabs for 2,829 yards and 33 touchdowns and was selected for the East team after having standout numbers at the Blue-Grey Football super regional combine.

With some of the top high school seniors in the nation sharing the same field as him, Moore was out on the field in crunch time and was a few feet away from becoming the hero for the East team.

“There were a couple different units and both teams played their best players out there for the final six minutes ,” Moore said.

Moore played in the final few drives for the East squad and had one catch and two targets in the game, but it will be the one missed connection between him and UCLA commit and 3-star quarterback Austin Burton that loomed large in the East’s 27-24 loss to the West team.

Burton overthrew Moore on what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown on the East’s final drive with under a minute to go as Moore had broken free down the sideline. His only catch game from Burton as Moore dragged across the field with Burton rolling out of the pocket for a significant pick up.

“It was fun competing and being on the same level as so many guys that are going Division I,” said Moore, who was twice named all-conference and all-county at Fairmont over his final two seasons.

With top talent all over the field, Moore said it opened up a new world for him going out for routes with one-on-one coverage, instead of the double and triple coverage that he oftentimes faced in high school. The talent of the West’s defensive backs and the short time to learn the offense in the two days of practice also gave Moore a new perspective as he ventures off to play college football next fall.

“I wanted it to be a lot harder,” Moore said of his defenders he faced. “I was hoping they would come up and be physical at the line of scrimmage because I love playing against physical corners.

“I learned a lot of new concepts, a lot about audibles and signals that’s going to help me when I get to college.”

Fairmont WR ‘learned a lot’ at Blue-Grey All-American game

