Fairmont hangs on to beat East Bladen

BLADENBORO — As a coach who wants his team to be known for its defense, Montrell McNair was frustrated on Wednesday afternoon at West Bladen High School.

Giving up transition baskets, wide-open 3-pointers and easy drives in the lane, Fairmont didn’t look like its normal self against winless East Bladen in the opening round of the Woodmen Life Christmas tournament.

But the Golden Tornadoes escaped with an 89-78 win, advancing to Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal game against Dillon.

“I wasn’t happy with the defense,” McNair said. “The defense stunk. The past three games we’ve played, we’ve given up way too many points. It’s just not my type of game.”

Fairmont’s frustrations started with a seemingly lackadaisical first quarter, with the Eagles opening up an early double-digit lead. The Golden Tornadoes (6-1) responded in the second quarter, exploding for 37 points to take the lead for good.

Fairmont’s lead swelled to 17 points in the third quarter after a layup by Jarique Moore, but the Eagles (0-8) rallied for 11-straight points to cut the lead to six. East Bladen cut the lead to eight points with 5:19 left in the final period, but would get no closer.

The inability to put East Bladen away was frustrating for McNair, whose team was outscored 23-15 in the third period following the second-quarter surge.

“Offensively, we were just throwing the ball around. I thought East Bladen fought well to get back in the game,” McNair said. “They played harder than we did.”

As a whole, Fairmont didn’t bring the intensity. But Jarique Moore and Julius Caulder pulled their weight, as each logged double-double efforts. Moore finished with a game-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, with Caulder adding 18 points and 18 boards for the Golden Tornadoes. Corry Addison finished with 11 points and eight assists.

McNair pointed to the extra days off following the Golden Tornadoes’ title run at the Robeson County Shootout as a possible factor for the sloppy play.

“I probably should have ran them a little harder (on Tuesday),” he said with a laugh.

Derrick Arnette scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half to key a 37-13 Fairmont run in the second quarter. The Golden Tornadoes led by as many as 15 before the break, with Arnette swiping a pass and finishing a layup to push the lead to 52-35.

Fairmont carried a 54-37 lead into the half.

The Eagles rallied out of the break to cut the lead to six after a 3-pointer by Adonis Avery with 1:32 left in the quarter, but Sidney McKeithan extended the lead back out to nine points with a mid-range jumper to beat the buzzer.

Eian Hines scored 24 points to lead East Bladen, who jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter. East Bladen led 24-17 at the end of the opening period.

With Dillon up next, McNair knows his team will need to bring a better effort from start to finish if it hopes to secure an appearance in Friday’s championship.

“We definitely need to be more focused,” he said. “(We have to) take care of the basketball and play much better defense. We also have to be much better on the boards. Tonight, we only had two guys rebounding. (Thursday) we have to have all five guys rebounding.”

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Fairmont's Jarique Moore finished with 28 points and 20 rebounds in the Golden Tornadoes' 89-78 win over East Bladen on Wednesday. Fairmont will play Dillon at 6 p.m. tonight.

McNair hoping for more focus tonight vs. Dillon

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament Today Dillon 52, Scotland 49 Fairmont 89, East Bladen 78 Whiteville 83, First Flight 69 West Bladen 58, North Brunswick 45 Thursday Scotland vs. East Bladen (2 p.m.) First Flight vs. North Brunswick loser (4 p.m.) Dillon vs. Fairmont (6 p.m.) Whiteville vs. West Bladen (8 p.m.) Friday Seventh-place game (2 p.m.) Fifth-place game (4 p.m.) Third-place game (6 p.m.) Championship (8 p.m.)

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

