Hoggard deals Pirates a pair of losses

ERWIN — Tyler Steinman made Lumberton pay all game with his 3-point shooting when the Pirates would slack off him, but in the end the Hoggard junior burnt his opponents on the drive.

With 10 seconds left, Steinman took seven seconds to go coast-to-coast and finish at the rim to give the Vikings a 54-53 win over Lumberton in the Hawk Hoops Holiday Classic hosted at Triton High School. He finished with a game-high 24 points.

Lumberton (7-3) left 11 points at the foul line in the game, including four on back-to-back trips in the fourth quarter. With a 51-50 lead, Tyreik McCallum missed two foul shots inside 1:30 left in the game and then Braylan Grice had two free throws miss with 10.7 left to play to set up Steinman’s score.

“Free throws is something we work on every day, at least 15 minutes a day, but I can’t be with them when they’re up there,” said Lumberton coach Matt Hill. “We let some rebounds go and they got a big rebound there at the end, but it was the little things that killed us.”

McCallum entered the game as Lumberton’s leading scorer, but struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end. He fell short of his 17 points per game average in the game with six in the loss, and Hoggard’s (5-5) ability to prevent the Pirates from scoring in transition constricted his offensive opportunities.

“Usually in a game he will have a big play that sparks him , and he just never seemed to get that tonight,” Hill said of his senior guard. “He usually hits some jump shots that didn’t fall today or he gets a dunk that really sparks him. They had guys leaking back to get back and stop our transition.”

Where the team’s leading scorer left off, Jordan McNeill, the team’s second-leading scorer, picked up the slack. The freshman scored all of his 14 points in the first three quarters as his team hung around after Hoggard opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter and then cut the lead to four heading to the fourth quarter.

While McNeill didn’t find the scoresheet in the fourth quarter, it was his defensive pressure that left an impact for Lumberton as it came back in the fourth quarter to take the lead late. McNeill tallied five steals in the game.

“I don’t think they had as strong of guards as us so we started putting pressure on them so that got them out of their offense so they couldn’t set screens and Jordan did a good job of putting that pressure on them,” Hill said.

Steinman scored nine of his 24 in the fourth quarter and drained a trey in each quarter in the win.

“We knew who the shooters were and they kept getting shots,” Hill said. “They’re a well-coached team that’s not going to make mistakes and we made mistakes.”

Stephon Lloyd added 11 points for Lumberton that plays today in the consolation game at 3:45 p.m. today against Triton.

Hoggard hands Lumberton girls first loss

A bad fourth quarter and a sluggish game in nearly every aspect sent the Lumberton girls home with their first loss of the season by way of a 44-35 loss to Hoggard at the Hawk Hoops Holiday Classic.

Lumberton (9-1) connected on one field goal in the game’s final eight minutes, a London Thompson layup inside of 10 seconds left in the game, and scored three points in the fourth quarter of its loss where the energy level never matched that of the Lady Vikings.

“I thought their defense was real good and we did not play hard enough to win,” Lumberton coach Danny Graham said. “We definitely didn’t play hard enough on the backboards to win.”

Hoggard (9-1) led by one point after the first and third quarter and Lumberton led by a point at halftime before the late push by Hoggard. Neither team took a lead larger than four points in the second and third quarters.

In the first quarter, Lumberton jumped out to its biggest lead of 8-1 before the Lady Vikings chipped away, despite the Lady Pirates controlling the glass in the first quarter. From the second quarter on, the defensive and rebounding intensity went up from Hoggard.

Mia Boone and Alani Fisher each had 11 points to lead Hoggard in the win. Jasmine McBride added 11 points and London Thompson chipped in 10 for the Lady Pirates. Moving forward, there is no panic from Graham following the loss, but there’s lessons to be learned for Lumberton.

“Like I say, this is still nonconference and we are working toward getting ready for conference and I don’t think a loss is a good loss, but maybe it can help us,” Graham said. “I think they can learn from it, but that’s the big key.

“I don’t know who we’ve got (tomorrow), but the key is to come out and play better as a team.”

Lumberton plays in the 2 p.m. consolation game today.

Girls drop 1st game of the season, boys lose at the buzzer

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]

