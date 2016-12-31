Fairmont finds help for 3rd quarter woes

BLADENBORO — After having sluggish starts to the second half in the past couple games the Fairmont boys basketball team took a little different approach to the break on Friday.

The Golden Tornadoes stayed out in the gym and put up shots during halftime instead of going to the locker room for a quick breather and message from the coach in the third-place game of the Woodmen Life Christmas tournament at West Bladen. The result remedied the team’s third-quarter woes as of late as Fairmont topped Whiteville 73-47.

“I changed it up this time and told them to stay out here because every time we go in the locker room and sit down, we come out moving slow,” said Fairmont coach Montrell McNair. “We tried something different and it worked out good.”

One of the main benefactors of staying out on the floor to shoot during halftime was Julius Caulder. The Golden Tornadoes’ sharpshooter hit six 3-pointers in the second half to propel his team in the second half. Caulder hit three treys in the third quarter and his final one pushed the 11-point Fairmont (7-2) lead out to 18 heading to the fourth.

The 3-point shooting display continued for Caulder in the fourth with 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor midway through the fourth made it a 20-point game. He had a game-high 22 points.

“It helped him out a little bit (staying out to shoot). So now I think I’m going to have to cut my talks down a little bit to get to the point real quick and get them back out on the floor,” McNair said.

To go along with a better offensive night, the Golden Tornadoes defense was more to the liking of McNair. The 47 points the Wolfpack mustered was the second-lowest point total by an opponent this season, a far cry from the last four opponents putting up more than 75 points per game.

“I think they got embarrassed yesterday,” McNair said of his team’s response from the loss to Dillon the day before. “They came back today with a little more energy.”

In the first half, Fairmont rode the scoring of starters Jarique Moore, who had 11, and eight points from Corry Addison, but also a lift off the bench. McNair was pleased to with the play of Brent McDonald off the bench as he had a couple steals and finished with 10 points. Five of his points that came in the first quarter came late in the frame to help give the Golden Tornadoes a 14-11 lead at the end of the period.

Moore added 15 points for Fairmont and Addison gad 14.

Whiteville (3-4) was led by Bradley Pridgen with 13 points and Tyrell Kirk with 10.

Lumberton boys rebound

ERWIN — The Lumberton boys basketball team clamped down on defense in the second and third quarters to top Triton, 62-53, in the boys consolation game of the Hawk Hoops Holiday tournament.

Down 20-15 entering the second quarter, Lumberton outscored the Hawks 33-15 in the second and third periods to jump ahead 48-35. Stephon Lloyd scored 12 of his team-high 13 points in the first three quarters to help pace the Pirates.

In the fourth, Triton outscored the Pirates 18-14 behind six points from Terry Cooney who had a team-best 13 points for the Hawks.

Kwasheek Breeden and D.J. McDonald each had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Pirates. Tyreik McCallum also had 12 points.

Lumberton opens conference play at Pinecrest on Friday.

Lady Pirates rout Triton after first loss

ERWIN — Following its first loss of the season, the Lumberton girls basketball team looked to respond with more energy and better offensive output against Triton in the consolation game of the Hawk Hoops Holiday tournament, and it did just that in a 68-25 win.

Madison Canady had a game-high 18 points and London Thompson added 16 for the Lady Pirates. Triton’s Annie Tyndall accounted for 15 of the team’s 25 points in the loss.

In the second quarter, Canady had eight as the Lady Pirate used a balanced attack to score 30 points and hold the Lady Hawks to four made free throws in the frame.

Fairmont guard Brent McDonald goes up for a layup off a steal. McDonald provided a lift off the bench for the Golden Tornadoes in their 73-47 win over Whiteville.

Fairmont, Lumberton grab 3rd-place wins

By Jonathan Bym

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

