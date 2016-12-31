Top 10 sports stories of 2016

From the moments that filled us with elation to the ones that brought tears, 2016 was filled with noteworthy sports moments that kept us talking, posting and tweeting. Whether on the prep level or the national stage, Robeson County athletes continued to make their mark in the world of sports.

The Robesonian sports staff went through the year’s highlights and picked out the top 10 local sports stories of 2016.

If you’re looking for William McGirt — which would be our top sports story of the year — check out the news section. McGirt earned a top-10 finish one last time in 2016 by cracking The Robesonian’s top 10 overall stories of the year.

UNCP football, Matt Davis have record years

The UNCP football team had a banner year in 2016 with records sets despite a few bumps along the way to reach uncharted territory for the program in its 10-win season on the field.

The highs of the season included defeating Winston-Salem State at Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in program history to open the season and winning 10 games and a playoff game for the first time in program history. Getting to the playoffs included fighting through the adversity Hurricane Matthew brought with displacing the team for a week at Wingate University and having a home game moved to Scotland High School.

Individually, UNCP kicker Matt Davis and B.J. Bunn set new program marks with their play this season.

Davis won the Fred Mitchell Award that goes to the best kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA who also is active as a volunteer off the field. He finished his career as the NCAA Division II record-holder for highest career field goal percentage and the UNCP recorder-holder for longest punt and field goal, doing both at West Virginia State this season.

Bunn closed out his career by becoming the only receiver in school history with 1,000 yard receiving in a season and was highlighted in ESPN’s SportsCenter top 10 plays for his one-handed catch against Shaw on Sept. 17.

Ashton Locklear heads to Rio

Locklear, a Hamlet native and member of the Lumbee tribe, did all she could to fulfill her dream of making the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

The 18-year-old came up just short of that goal earlier this year, but earned a spot as an alternate for the Rio Olympics and was given the opportunity to travel and practice with the team.

Known as one of the best competitors in the world on the uneven bars, Locklear rebounded from a torn rotator cuff in 2015 with several top performances this year, including a gold medal and record score as part of the gold medal-winning Team USA at the Jeselo Trophy competition in Italy. She also had a golden performance at the Pacific Rim Championships in Washington and the U.S. Secret Classic in Connecticut.

Locklear capped her stellar year with a first-place finish on the uneven bars at the P&G Championships in St. Louis.

Student-athletes answer call for help after Hurricane Matthew

The devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew left many student-athletes displaced from their homes, and the high schools opening their doors as shelters. In the days that followed, many of those student-athletes made the most of their time by helping out — organizing donations or offering a word of encouragement. At Purnell Swett, a few students played softball with people at the shelter. Inside the auxiliary gym, with cots taking up most of the room, others played pickup basketball.

Sports can oftentimes be classified by simply wins and losses. Matthew showed us that there’s so much more to that world.

Fairmont boys bring swagger on the court

Led by Montrell McNair, the Fairmont boys basketball team carried itself with a certain swagger in 2016, posting a 26-1 record. Behind Alshaquan Williams — Robeson County’s two-time player of the year — and Isaiah Inman — the reigning defensive player of the year — the Golden Tornadoes swept the Three Rivers Conference titles, including a sixth straight regular season crown.

Fairmont remained unbeaten heading into its third regional semifinal in four seasons, improving to 26-0 before falling at home to Northeastern. The Golden Tornadoes finished with the program’s best mark since the 1993-94 state championship season.

Winning its second consecutive Shootout title earlier this month, Fairmont looks to keep the momentum rolling into 2017.

UNCP’s O’Neil gets 500th victory

With sustained success over his coaching tenure at UNCP, Paul O’Neil earned his 500th win at UNCP on March 16 with a 9-3 win over Catawba. O’Neil has had a winning year in 14 of the 16 seasons he’s led the Braves, including a Peach Belt Conference tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA Southeast regional in 2011. O’Neil is the program’s winningest head coach.

Purnell Swett becomes 1st to sweep Slugfest

Purnell Swett made its mark in the county’s annual Slugfest tournament, becoming the first school in the history of the event to sweep the titles. Behind MVP Taylor Edwards, the softball team won its third title with a 9-0 win over Red Springs.

The baseball team beat Lumberton 2-1 to win the program’s sixth championship. McKinley Strickland struck out 10 batters en route to earning MVP honors for the Rams.

Robeson remembers Ali and Palmer

Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali and golfing great Arnold Palmer left the world in mourning with their deaths in 2016 and Robeson County had two people with close connections to the high-profile athletes.

Ray White, a Louisville native who moved to Lumberton after serving in the U.S. Army, went to high school with Ali and graduated a year behind the former heavyweight champion from Central High School. White recalled stories of Ali walking through the hallway shadowboxing and talking smack, much like the world remembers him.

William McGirt, the county’s PGA Tour golfer, will tell you that Arnold Palmer meant a lot to his family. Following Palmer’s death, McGirt recalled the every-man “King” of golf as a person who made you feel like you were special, whether you knew him five seconds or 50 years. McGirt attended Palmer’s memorial service in Latrobe, Pa. to show his respect for a man who changed the game of golf forever.

Lumberton gets nod for World Series

When plans for Northeast Park started coming together 10 years ago, advocates hoped the facility could one day hold one of youth baseball’s largest events, the Dixie Youth World Series.

They got that wish in August — along with the unexpected addition of three more Dixie Youth tournaments to be hosted in the park’s Pennington Athletic Complex in 2018.

Bruce Mullis and other LYBA officials traveled to Laurel, Mississippi,in August as that city hosted the World Series for the third time to pitch Lumberton as its 2018 host.

The influx of visitors could mean millions of dollars added to the Robeson County economy.

Dixie girls win World Series title

The Lumberton 15-and-under All-Stars claimed the program’s first Dixie Youth Softball World Series title in its third year of existence on Aug. 5 to cap off a perfect run through the tournament.

Made up of several players from Lumberton and Purnell Swett’s softball teams, the team defeated Virginia 14-2 in the championship game after finishing third place two years before and runner-up the previous year.

Pippin, Haskins-Cloninger claim county golf titles

Steve Pippin had quite the year as the top golfer in Robeson County, claiming his first Robeson County Golf Championship and the Scotland County Championship.

Pippin carded rounds of 73, 70 and 71 to earn a five-stroke victory in the county’s crown jewel of golf, finishing with two of only three rounds under par in the championship division throughout the 54-hole event.

But Pippin came up just short in the Kiwanis tournament, as John Haskins and Larry Cloninger edged out Pippin and his partner Will Morgan.

Cloninger drained a 10-foot putt for the win, raising his fist toward the sky in celebration of a third Kiwanis title with teammate and brother-in-law John Haskins, the women’s basketball coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The two posted a 17-under-par 127, earning a one-stroke victory in the event.

