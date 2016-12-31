UNCP holds off Barton in shootout

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Barton men’s basketball teams lit up the Jones Center scoreboard with some pre-New Years fireworks on Saturday in a non-conference shootout.

After it looked as though the Braves were going to run away with the game following a first half where they shot over 55 percent from the floor, Barton responded in a second half in which both teams combined for 126 points. And despite the charge, UNCP handled its final non-Peach Belt Conference game with a 117-102 win at home.

“Their guys got down and they kept fighting and fighting and that’s how they play,” said UNCP coach Ben Miller. “I think they are a team that could win their league so we feel real good about the win.

“I guess you could say it was a bit of a shootout.”

In the first half, UNCP (9-2) shot efficiently from the floor and took a 55-38 lead into the break. Barton (7-4) answered after halftime with its full-court press that fueled the back-and-forth, high-scoring second half. The result of the pressure led to 13 turnovers from the Braves, after turning the ball over seven times in the first 20 minutes, and the Bulldogs outscoring UNCP 64-62.

“In the first half we took care of the ball and some of those turnovers fueled their fast breaks and got them going,” Miller said.

Behind the arc, the Braves shot 8-or-15 in the first half.

Barton took a lead that was once in favor of UNCP by 24 in the first half down to four points inside of eight minutes to go in the game, but UNCP found an offensive flow to answer.

While the turnovers helped spark the Barton offense, UNCP big men Nigel Grant and Akia Pruitt reaped the benefits of Braves breaking the press and getting numbers in its favor for quick scoring opportunities. Grant and Pruitt came up with baskets to respond to Barton cutting the lead down to four and help take the lead back out.

Grant scored 18 of his game-best 27 in the second half and notched a double-double with 11 rebounds. Pruitt had 14 points and 10 boards.

“All those guys can finish in there if we can get them the ball without turning the ball over more often,” Miller said.

The Braves pushed their lead back out to double digits on an Alex Bradley 3-pointer with 6:22 left in the game and Barton didn’t reach back within nine points the rest of the contest.

As the final game outside of PBC, Miller said the in-region games have prepared the Braves for the rough road ahead.

“I think we’ve been tested by Barton and a lot of teams on our schedule,” he said.

Brandon Watts added 18 points for the Braves and Michael Boykin had 25 to lead Barton.

UNCP hosts PBC East division foe Augusta on Monday. The doubleheader starts with the girls game tipping off at 6 p.m.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977.

