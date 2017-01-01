County hoops teams open league play

With the Christmas tournaments concluding and the calendar flipping to a new year, a new season starts for high school basketball teams.

While there are still a few non-conference matchups sprinkled throughout the rest of the regular season for a few teams in Robeson County, Southeastern Conference and Three Rivers Conference play awaits all 16 squads. There’s a few contenders on both sides to make a run for the four respective conference titles that everyone is aiming for at this part of the season, and they will show their stripes in the coming weeks.

In the ever-competitive Three Rivers Conference, both sides have strength at the top and there’s teams in the middle of the pack that can provide a scare for the heavyweights if they overlook them on any given night.

For the boys, Whiteville, St. Pauls, Fairmont and Red Springs were picked to be the top four teams in the conference before the season started, and all four are capable of making a run for the championship if they play to their potential.

St. Pauls and Fairmont have already earned wins over Whiteville, but expect the Wolfpack to live up to the billing after the group gels around Tyrell Kirk. St. Pauls looks to be the most complete team in the conference with depth and toughness in the backcourt with Ted McNeill, JJ Oxendine and Cole Humphrey, and a bounty of length in the post starting with Isaiah Harlee.

Fairmont might not have the size up front that Whiteville and St. Pauls has, but you can’t discount the scrappy defensive guards that the Golden Tornadoes that make up for their lack of size. The experience of Jarique Moore and Julius Caulder have Fairmont eyeing a seventh straight conference title. Red Springs has battled with inconsistency with its guard play, but when the backcourt levels its play off, the Red Devils have the experience and shooting in Monte’ Wilkerson and Caleel Mitchell to compete with the other three teams.

On the girls side, East Columbus and Red Springs look to be the clear-cut favorites behind two of the best scorers in the conference in Charity Powell and Taya Jones. East Columbus had a 57-54 win over the Lady Red Devils earlier this season, but expect these two teams to battle each other very hard and the final game of the conference tournament to come down to these two teams.

Fairmont’s girls are just on the cusp of being part of the title conversation and has the pieces to do so. It all depends on how much the team can grow throughout the year.

The boys side of the Southeastern Conference looks like a group of three or four teams chasing after Pinecrest who enters conference play 13-1. Richmond with its Grinnell College system, Hoke and Lumberton will provide the Patriots a challenge in conference play. The Pirates length, coupled with their experience has them as a team that could challenge for the SEC title.

Richmond has lost two games this season despite having the tables seemingly titled in their favor. St. Pauls missed 31 free throws and Independence coughed the ball up 44 times and both teams still held on to defeat the Raiders. But when shots are falling and Richmond is running its system to near perfection, it is tough to beat.

On the girls side, Lumberton and Scotland will once again rise to the top as the favorites to win the SEC title once again and more experience and fire power on the Lumberton side will have it looking like the team to repeat as champions.

When the dust settles, expect to for sure see two conference titles coming to Robeson County from the TRC boys side from either St. Pauls or Fairmont, Lumberton’s girls claiming the SEC title and maybe a third with Red Springs taking the TRC girls crown.

Jonathan Bym Sports Writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

