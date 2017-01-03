UNCP Hoops Roundup: Women fend off Augusta

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team outscored visiting Augusta 26-14 in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into halftime and never trailed over the final 20 minutes in a 68-62 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) triumph over the Jaguars Monday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The win snaps a three-game series losing streak for the Braves (7-3, 2-1 PBC), who remain atop the PBC East Division race and improve to 4-1 at home this season. Augusta (5-4, 0-3 PBC) remains winless in league play after being held 10 points below their season average in scoring (72.2).

UNCP led for 30 of the 40 minutes, including the final 28:47 after a Jasmine Huntley layup at the 8:47 mark of the second quarter in the midst of a 13-2 Brave run that turned a 14-11 deficit into a 24-16 advantage. The Black & Gold’s largest lead came three minutes later when Ebone Stevens put the home side up 12 after swiping the ball and going the length of the court for an easy lay in. The Braves hauled a 37-28 lead into the break.

Augusta came as close as three two separate times during the second half, once in the third and again in the final period. A pair of Jaguar free throws cut the UNCP lead to 62-59 with 2:47 on the clock in the fourth, but the Braves hit on six of eight from the charity stripe down the stretch and the guests missed five of their last six shots from the field to secure the home victory.

Senior Airico Williams littered the box score with eight points, nine rebounds and a career-high nine assists. She came two points, a rebound and an assists from recording the first triple-double in the history of UNCP women’s basketball. Classmate Jonissa Monley grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds, complemented by a team-best 13 points for her second-consecutive double-double and fourth in the last six games. Huntley and Brianna Baham each tacked on nine points.

The Braves return to action Wednesday with a road tilt against No. 23 Columbus State. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on the front end of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at the Frank G. Lumpkin Center.

Men’s hoops rally comes up short

The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team rallied all the way back from a 24-point deficit midway through the second half to tie the game on a trio of free throws by Mike Smith with 6.9 seconds left, but Keshun Sherrill drew a foul on the ensuing inbounds play and canned a pair on the other end to lift visiting Augusta to an 80-78 win over the Braves on Monday evening.

The setback snapped a four-game win streak for the Braves (9-3, 2-1 PBC), who saw their eight-game home winning streak come to an end as well. The triumph snapped a two-game skid for the Jaguars (8-3, 1-2) who have now won six of the last seven in the series with their PBC East rivals.

Monday’s result marked the 28th time in the 53-game history of the series that a matchup has been decided by a single possession. The last four games have been decided by a total of nine points.

Nigel Grant scored all 15 of his points in the second half to pace the hosts, while freshman Akia Pruitt grabbed his third double-double of the season with 15 points and a season-best 12 boards. Alex Bradley chipped in 12 points and a game-best six assists, and Smith came off the bench to register a career-high 14 points.

Sherrill, who came into the contest sporting a league-best (3rd NCAA) 26.2 points per game, turned in a game-high 18 points for the Jaguars despite shooting just 5-of-16 from the floor. Kyle Doyle snagged a double-double with 10 points and as many rebounds.

A pair of free throws by Vlad Cobzaru gave Augusta a seemingly insurmountable 62-38 advantage with 11:25 to play, but the Braves put together a 16-6 run over the next five minutes to get the crowd back into the game, and then scored 20 of the next 26 points in the contest to knot the game up. The Jaguars connected on just five of their final 18 shots of the game and turned the ball over six times during that span to fuel the comeback by the hosts.

UNCP shot just 27.3 percent from the field in the opening half and missed 13 of their final 16 shots of the period. Augusta led by double digits, 34-23, with 4:27 left before the intermission, and eventually lugged a 10-point lead into the locker rooms.

The Braves will hit the road again on Wednesday when they make the long trek to west central Georgia to lock horns with Columbus State (8-1, 1-1) inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

