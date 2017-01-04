Bulldogs shake off the rust in win over South Columbus

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls hasn’t played a basketball game in nearly three weeks, and had the look of a rusty team on Tuesday night against South Columbus.

But the Bulldogs survived the rock fight, claiming a 46-35 victory over the Stallions, improving to 5-0 in Three Rivers Conference play to remain atop the standings.

“I knew we were going to have a struggle early on because we haven’t played since (Dec. 16),” said St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson. “I thought the guys executed better in the second half and we were able to get some things going offensively.”

Leading by two points midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (11-3, 5-0 TRC) showed some life when Isaiah Harlee caught an alley-oop from Cole Humphrey. The dunk sparked a 7-0 run for St. Pauls, which outscored the Stallions (1-5, 0-1 TRC) 11-4 in the final period.

Aaron Revels paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points. Ted McNeil added 13 points, including six down the stretch, and Humphrey dropped 10 for St. Pauls.

Shiquan Conyers and Mason Hewett scored seven points each to lead the Stallions.

St. Pauls is scheduled to play at West Columbus on Friday, but the threat of inclement weather could move the game to a later date.

Either way, Thompson is looking for his team to continue improving on a day-to-day basis.

“One day at a time, if we stay in our routine — practicing and watching film — we’ll be ready to play,” he said. “You can throw the records out the window when it comes to conference play. Everybody is competing. (We have to) keep those guys humble, hungry and keep competing.”

In other Three Rivers Conference boys action, South Robeson dropped a 65-46 game at West Columbus. Cameron Werrell scored 15 points for the Mustangs, with Jalen McPhaul adding 11.

Lady Bulldogs falter in second half, loss to South Columbus

The St. Pauls girls basketball team entered the second half of Tuesday’s game against South Columbus with a five-point lead, but the Lady Stallions stormed out of the locker room en route to earning a 47-28 win.

The Lady Bulldogs (1-12, 1-4 TRC) led 16-11 at the half, but South Columbus (5-3, 1-0 TRC) outscored the hosts 36-12 in the second half to claim the blowout victory.

Mysiah McAllister knocked down four 3-pointers, finishing with a team-best 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Turbeville scored a game-best 21 points to lead South Columbus.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bball.jpg

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.