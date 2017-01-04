Fairmont keeps streaking against Devils

FAIRMONT — To say that Fairmont and Red Springs have a sense of familiarity with each other would be an understatement.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, players from both boys teams traded their friendly words and Fairmont junior Derrick Arnette took it to heart en route to a big offensive night that helped the Golden Tornadoes win their 20th straight game against their cross-county rivals.

“They were just telling me that they were going to go hard so I told them I was going to give a better effort than what they were giving,” Arnette said. “I could’ve done better than what I did.”

Arnette scored 23 points, including nine in the second quarter, as he and Jarique Moore took over to spark a 24-0 run that led to Fairmont handing the Golden Tornadoes an 81-68 win at home. The win keeps Fairmont undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play.

The second quarter featured five 3-pointers from the Arnette-Moore duo as they worked out of a different offensive set to help get the offense flowing after a stagnant first quarter. After Red Springs (4-8, 2-3 TRC) took a 15-8 lead early in the period, both scored 17 of the next 19 points for Fairmont (8-2, 3-0 TRC) during a 24-0 spurt that gave the home team a 32-15 lead with three minutes left in the half.

“Coach (Montrell McNair) told me to run the pick-and-roll and he (Moore) was the hot man so I gave him the ball,” Arnette said. “I created him a shot and he created me a shot.”

Moore hit his first four 3-pointers in the quarter before cooling off. The senior had a game-high 27 points and added seven boards.

“I told him to run the pick-and-roll to get his teammates more involved and get them moving because sometimes they can get caught standing around looking,” McNair said. “I’m pleased with the effort offensively and some of the defense, not the whole game, but some of the game. Definitely the second quarter.”

Through the first quarter, the Red Devils had Fairmont right where they wanted them, in a 14-8 hole and controlling the flow on offense. It was when fatigue hit and led to Red Springs going to the bench that was when the tide of the game changed.

“We stuck to the game plan (in the first quarter),” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “Anytime we have to sub, it takes away from the game plan. …They made a run and we tried to come back but we turned the ball over.”

Even after taking a 14-point lead into halftime, Fairmont had its slack moments on defense that let the Red Devils back into the game in the third and fourth quarters.

Nichorie West and Bradley Hunt led a run out of the half that cut the Fairmont lead to 48-38, but Arnette and Moore were there to take the lead to 16 going into the fourth. Midway through the fourth, Monte’ Wilkerson’s bucket made it a nine-point game, but the Golden Tornadoes responded once again.

“I thought we locked down a little better this time, but we had lapses,” McNair said. “We played good, but then we took some plays off when we had a little cushion. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing off and closing games.”

Red Springs closed the game going 9-for-25 at the foul line, a clip that haunted Patterson.

“In spite of all of that, if we hit free throws we are in the ballgame,” he said.

West had a team-best 17 points for the Red Devils and Eric Graham had 14.

Guards lead Red Springs girls to win late

As the Fairmont girls basketball team cut the score close with 2:30 left, Red Springs coach Steve Sinclair instructed his three veteran guards on the bench what he wanted them to do down the stretch, and they executed his plan to get the 54-51 road win.

The five-point lead the Lady Red Devils (9-4, 4-1 TRC) had built earlier in the fourth was whittled away by Fairmont (4-6, 2-1 TRC) in a little over a minute as a Kiara Page bucket made it 47-46 before the three starters returned to the floor. From there, the top players made the big plays.

Kyria Locklear, Taya Jones and Sha’nia Leach each had a bucket over the next 1:15 to push the lead out to 54-46, enough to pull out the win.

“It seemed like they created space and maintained the ball for a good amount of time to get some time off the clock,” Sinclair said. “They got enough time off, they got enough steals and they played hard enough right there at then end in order to make sure that we won the game.”

Jones, who scored her 1,000th career point in the win, had a team-best 19 points and seven rebounds. Leach added 13 points.

Page was the heart and soul of the Lady Golden Tornadoes in the game, finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont guard Derrick Arnette, right, had 23 points in the Golden Tornadoes 81-68 win over Red Springs on Tuesday. The win was the 20th straight for Fairmont in the series. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Arnette201714058525.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont guard Derrick Arnette, right, had 23 points in the Golden Tornadoes 81-68 win over Red Springs on Tuesday. The win was the 20th straight for Fairmont in the series.

Arnette helps Tornadoes earn 20th consecutive win vs. Red Springs

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]



Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.