Pirates give nod to the past

LUMBERTON — Lumberton junior Noah Taylor has literally grown up around the wrestling program and on a night like Wednesday that was meant to represent the past, present and future of the team with alumni and youth wrestlers coming to support the team, he delivered in front of several wrestlers he looked up to.

Taylor spent time at many wrestling practices as a kid and now is one of the leaders of the team, and with his win in the Pirates’ 59-21 win over Richmond at home, he moved to 21-1 on the season.

“I remember we used to practice in the dance room and my Mom actually dated Coach (Jimmy) Caraway and I came and wrestled in diapers,” Taylor said. “It means a lot that (the alumni) still support the wrestling team and I still look up to them as role models and they taught me everything I know.

Brandon Regan, a 2007 graduate of Lumberton, remembered seeing a much younger Taylor on the mats at Lumberton High School when he was on the wrestling team and likes the growth wrestling has taken since he was a part of the team.

“One of the kids out there tonight was a baby and practiced with us, Noah,” Regan said. “It’s good to see the program growing like it is.”

The continued tradition also was something Regan’s fellow teammates Bobby Moore and Lemark Irons are proud to see follow them.

“It’s great to see the kids being productive,” Irons said. “This is a great environment they are in and I see they’re very passionate of what they are doing out there on that mat and I love that.”

“Being able to see people we wrestled with come back and give back to the youth and coach and give the kids the opportunity to help them means a lot,” Moore said.

This was the first time Lumberton coaches Jamie Bell and Teague Little, fellow Lumberton grads, formally invited past wrestlers to come as a whole to match and the turnout produced one of the largest crowds that Bell had ever seen at a wrestling match with nearly 150 people in the stands.

“We thought it would be a good idea with me being an alumni and Coach Little being an alumni so we had a lot of friends that who graduated before and after us so we tried to get them all in here,” Bell said. “I don’t remember having too big of a crowd like this. For maybe a basketball game or football game this was small, but this was pretty big support coming for a wrestling match.”

As far as the present of the program, Lumberton dominated Richmond from the get-go with six wins to start the match. Five came by pin and Taylor earned the win at 113 pounds by technical fall. Richmond countered by winning five of the final nine matches, but the lead the Pirates built was unable to be surpassed.

Sincere Johnson, James Benjamin, Chris Kelly, Yakemiean Johnson, Jaden Jenkins, Terrell Soler, Jeremy Harvey, Derrick McCall and Edward Brock were the bout winners for Lumberton.

“Normally this match is traditionally a back and forth match, the past three or four years it’s come down to a few points over time,” Bell said. “It’s good to see, especially with all the alumni here that got everybody ready and hyped with new singlets, the alumni and all that stuff. That’s what you want in a big meet like this.”

January means that crunch time and prepping for postseason play kicks into full gear for all wrestling teams across the state, and Bell is pleased with where his team sits right now after a convincing dual victory.

“We’re trying to focus and hone in on our technique and this was a good example of that,” he said.

In other wrestling action, the Pinecrest wrestling team earned six wins by fall to top Purnell Swett 48-26 on Wednesday. Jastan Simmons, Rommie McNeill, Jon Locklear, Seneka Locklear and Rayshaun Baker earned wins for the Rams.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton 113-pounder Noah Taylor wrestles with Steven Morales during his 17-1 technical fall victory on Wednesday. The Pirates won nine bouts by fall in the 59-21 Southeastern Conference win over Richmond. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Taylor201714212749808.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton 113-pounder Noah Taylor wrestles with Steven Morales during his 17-1 technical fall victory on Wednesday. The Pirates won nine bouts by fall in the 59-21 Southeastern Conference win over Richmond.

Lumberton wrestling puts on a show for alumni in win over Richmond

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.