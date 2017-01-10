McGirt earns first top-10 finish of the season

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Fairmont native William McGirt notched his first top-10 finish of the PGA Tour season on Sunday with a tie for ninth in his debut at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

After a hot start on the front nine of the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, McGirt made the turn at 18 under to come within three shots of the lead, but faltered down the stretch to finish the day at even par and the tournament at 14 under — eight shots back of champion Justin Thomas.

One of 11 players making their debut at the winners-only field in Hawaii, McGirt tied with Tony Finau for best performance by a first-timer. He posted rounds of 70, 69, 66 and a final-round of 73 to earn a payout of $172,333, vaulting to 64th in the FedEx Cup standings. It was his first top-10 finish since the 2016 PGA Championship.

McGirt also moved up to 42nd in the world rankings.

He sat at 18 under heading to the par-4 10th, but unraveled from there on, going 4 over on the final nine holes with a pair of double bogeys and a pair of bogeys. A four-putt double bogey on No. 10 snapped a streak of 50 consecutive bogey-free holes.

He bounced back with a 7-foot birdie on the par-3 11th but bladed a shot into the hazard on No. 12, and ended up carding his second double bogey in three holes. His final birdie of the round came on the par-5 15th, but he gave it back on No. 16 with a three-putt bogey.

McGirt started his round by rolling in a short birdie putt on the par-3 second hole. He followed with a flop shot into the par-5 fifth, making a putt from around 10 feet for his second birdie of the round. He closed the back nine with back-to-back birdies, draining his longest putt of the week at 24 feet on the par-4 seventh and following with a 6-footer on No. 8 to make the turn at 18 under, three shots back of Thomas.

McGirt will hang around Hawaii this week to play in the Sony Open, the first full-field event of the year.

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

