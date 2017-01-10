UNCP Hoops Roundup: Braves sweep Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — Tazz Marbury’s 3-pointer with 14:22 to play helped Montevallo stake claim to a 59-47 lead, but the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 69 percent from the field in the second half and used a pair of late scoring spurts to upend the Falcons, 92-83, on Monday evening inside Trustmark Arena.

It was the second-straight series road victory for the Braves (11-4, 4-2 PBC) who improved to 6-2 away from Pembroke this season. Montevallo (9-3, 3-2), who had a six-game win streak snapped with a loss at Augusta on Saturday, had its three-game home winning skein stopped with Monday’s loss.

Brandon Watts registered a team-best 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting for the Braves who connected on eight of their last nine shots from the field to ice the result. Nigel Grant added 20 points and seven rebounds, while Alex Bradley finished with 16 points and four assists.

Jamaar Taylor scored a career high 32 points to lead the Falcons, but Javonte Douglas poured in 28 points of his own in the losing effort as well.

An old-fashioned 3-point play by Watts just 26 seconds into the second stanza trimmed a seven-point halftime deficit down to four, but Montevallo pushed its lead out to double digits, 56-45, just more than four minutes later and led by a dozen points on Marbury’s triple. UNCP put together a 16-5 run and pulled to within two points on a layup from Watts at the 10:52 mark.

A pair of free throws by Watts 29 seconds later signaled the start of a 22-8 run that all but wrapped up the key road victory for the Black & Gold.

Neither team was able to set the pace for the first 13 minutes of the opening half, but Montevallo’s 15-2 run later in the period allowed the Falcons to take a 36-27 advantage with a little more than four minutes left before the break. Watts made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer at the 1:57 mark, but Montevallo scored the last six points to take a 42-35 lead into the locker rooms.

The Braves will open up a three-game home stand on Saturday when they suit up to take on PBC East-leading Young Harris (10-3, 4-0) in the second half of a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader on Robeson County Schools Day at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Monley powers women to blowout win

Senior forward Jonissa Monley set a season best with 16 rebounds and cashed in 17 points for her fifth double-double of the season, powering the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team past Peach Belt Conference (PBC) foe Montevallo 76-56 at Trustmark Arena Monday evening.

The triumph is the fourth in the last five games for the Braves (9-4, 4-2 PBC), who improve to 7-1 all-time over Montevallo and a perfect 4-0 at Trustmark Arena. The setback is the sixth consecutive for the Falcons (3-9, 0-5 PBC), who remain one of two teams without a league win.

UNCP proved dominant from the opening tip, jumping out to 16-4 lead in the first quarter behind four 3-pointers, including a pair from sophomore Avery Locklear. Knotted at 2-2, Locklear found the bottom of the net on three-straight possessions to extend the advantage to 10-2 and the guests never trailed again.

Up by 10 (16-6) at the end of the first quarter, the Black & Gold lead swelled to 12 on a Monley jumper with 8:47 on the clock in the second, but Montevallo answered with a 13-4 run to claw within three with under five to play in the half. The Braves closed the period with six of the final eight points to haul a 30-23 lead into the locker rooms.

The hosts found themselves down just six at the 3:13 mark of the third stanza, but UNCP hit on a trio of long balls and a jumper on its final four possessions of the quarter to go up by 17 and didn’t allow Montevallo to pull any closer than 13 in the fourth en route to victory.

Monley becomes just the fourth PBC player to record at least five double-doubles this season and now leads the Braves in points (11.0) and rebounds (8.6) per game. Her rebounding average is good for seventh-best in the league.

Monday was the second-consecutive contest the Braves have put at least four players in double-figure scoring after having five last time out. Locklear tied a career best with four long balls and canned 14 points, while Ebone Stevens also converted on four from deep for 12 points. Jasmine Huntley added 10 points, the eighth time this season she’s gone for at least that many.

