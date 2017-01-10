McBride earns McDonald’s All-American nomination

Lumberton’s Jasmine McBride has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American basketball game after putting up impressive numbers throughout her prep career.

McBride, an all-Southeastern Conference performer, has stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Pirates (10-1) this season. Through 11 games, the senior point guard is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

A proven floor general, McBride is one of 18 nominees from North Carolina. Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin, a Duke commit, was also nominated.

“We are very pleased to have a McDonald’s All American Games nominee from our local area,” said Kenneth Rust, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “It’s an honor to have Jasmine’s talents and hard work recognized at the national level and we are proud to have her representing Lumberton as a nominee for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games.”

McDonald’s will name the final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls during the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU, airing at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 16th annual girls game, which is set to be played in Chicago at the United Center, will precede the boys game on March 29 and will broadcast live on ESPNU.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Jasmine McBride (4) is one of 18 players from North Carolina nominated for the McDonald’s All-American basketball games. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0423-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Jasmine McBride (4) is one of 18 players from North Carolina nominated for the McDonald’s All-American basketball games.

Final rosters for game to be announced Sunday

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

