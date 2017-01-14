The streak is over!

ST. PAULS — In his first season as the St. Pauls boys’ basketball coach, Corey Thompson has learned the importance of remembering the past when dealing with the present.

In Friday night’s game against Fairmont, reflection came to the forefront of Thompson’s mind as the final buzzer sounded with the Bulldogs claiming a 53-50 win to snap a 20-game losing streak to the Golden Tornadoes that dates back to Feb. 12, 2008.

“The previous players that played here and the coaches that have been here — that was the first thing that went through my mind,” Thompson said following the win. “For a long time, we never had a chance to win against Fairmont. It was a good win. I have a lot of respect for that program.”

Behind a gritty effort from Aaron Revels, the Bulldogs (13-3, 7-0 TRC) used a pair of runs in the fourth quarter to spark the win over Fairmont (8-4, 3-2 TRC), which dropped back-to-back games in conference play for the first time since 2010.

When asked what he tries to bring to the team every night, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound guard had a one word answer.

“Heart,” Revels said. “I just try to play my hardest.”

Throwing his body at the ball on both ends of the court, Revels fought off late-game cramps to seal the win for the Bulldogs, scoring all 13 of his points in the second half to lead the team in scoring.

It was a performance that made Thompson think about a certain superhero known for donning an “S” on his chest.

“Aaron Revels played like Superman,” Thompson said. “What he doesn’t have in size, he has in heart. He’s one of the toughest kids I have; He’s going to give you everything he has. I’m fortunate to be able to coach him.”

A pair of technical fouls ignited the Bulldogs in the final period. With the score tied at 37-all early in the fourth quarter, Revels sparked a 7-0 run following the first technical foul to give St. Pauls a 44-37 lead. Fairmont responded, cutting the lead to two points after a three-point play by Kaheem Pittman, but another technical turned into six more points for the Bulldogs.

The game seemed all but over when Ted McNeill found Isaiah Harlee for a thunderous alley-oop that gave the Bulldogs a 52-44 lead with 44 seconds to play, but missed free throws allowed Fairmont to cut the lead to three points in the final seconds when Julius Caulder missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, with St. Pauls finishing 13 of 25 and Fairmont finishing 14 of 31 from the charity stripe.

“We have returners, but a lot of those guys don’t have actual game experience,” Thompson said. “Those guys haven’t been in a situation like we were tonight. We were fortunate to come away with the win.”

Playing without their leading scorer Jarique Moore, who was sidelined with a wrist injury, the Golden Tornadoes struggled on offense but still had plenty of chances around the rim. Caulder scored 14 points to lead the way, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Corry Addison added 10 points as the only other Fairmont player in double figures.

“I told those guys it doesn’t matter about the name on the back of the jersey, it’s the name on the front that scares me,” Thompson said of Fairmont. “They always come ready to play. They have something called tradition and they’re one of the premier programs in our league.

“I’m just glad we were able to come in here, despite the elements — the heat and the floor being slippery — to finish it.”

St. Pauls led 23-21 at the half.

In girls action, Fairmont claimed a 45-17 win over St. Pauls. Kiara Page scored 11 points and Krishay Moore added 10 to lead the Golden Tornadoes. Tyeema Lewis scored six points for the Lady Bulldogs.

St. Pauls guard Aaron Revels (11) scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs to a win over Fairmont on Friday night, snapping a 20-game losing streak to the Golden Tornadoes.

By Rodd Baxley

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

