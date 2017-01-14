Local Roundup: Raiders’ depth, rebounding topples Lumberton in 2nd half

LUMBERTON — The second half couldn’t have started any better for the Richmond Senior boys basketball team at Lumberton on Friday night.

With man power on the bench and a stifling defense, the Raiders took an eight-point halftime lead out to 20 at the end of the third quarter. That run ended up being the difference as Richmond rolled in its second straight Southeastern Conference game in a 105-78 win over the Pirates.

“The third quarter was the decisive quarter and I just feel like that it was very hot in this gym tonight and it was to our advantage,” Richmond coach David Laton said. “It was a very good game for us.”

Ideal start to the third quarter for Richmond (11-3, 2-1 SEC) came behind the scoring of Malik Flowers. As the fast-paced style of play started to hit the Pirates running on a shallow bench, the Raider took an eight-point lead at halftime and took it to over 20 points. Flower scored eight, including a soaring dunk over the Lumberton defense early in the period to make it a 61-45 lead and a Tone Diggs 3-pointer took the lead to 69-48 a few possessions later.

Along with the turnovers from the Richmond press, Lumberton struggled to rebound with a depleted frontline like it did in the first half to stay in striking range.

“We rebounded much better in the first half than we did in the second half,” Lumberton coach Matt Hill said. “Rebounding was what I knew we had to win. When we were rebounding pretty decently, we were hanging around, but when we stood around and watched the ball hit the rim they started getting second, third and fourth chance shots and eventually thy capitalized.”

Both Diggs and Flowers had their stretches in the game where they carried the offensive load for the Raiders, as Flowers had his to start the third quarter and Diggs had a quick scoring flurry just before halftime.

Richmond ran out to 16-7 lead with less than four minutes surpassed in the game on a C.J. McDaniel bucket before the Pirates stormed back. Brion Willis and Kwasheek Breeden had four points each as Lumberton (8-5, 0-2 SEC) fought back to cut the lead to 22-21 with 1:30 left in the first period on a Breeden dunk.

Lumberton carried the momentum into the second quarter as Breeden’s trey from the left wing gave thee Pirates a 29-27 lead that was soon answered by the Raiders. Diggs started his eight-point second quarter with a score to put Richmond up 35-33 with less than four minutes in the first half, and he had a 3-pointer and a three-point play to close the half and give the Raiders a 47-39 lead at the break.

The loss is the second straight to start SEC play for the Pirates, and with rival Purnell Swett coming to Lumberton on Tuesday it’s gut-check time for the Pirates.

“We’ve just got to dig deep down and decide if we want to do,” Hill said. “I’ve got to make a change as a coach. I’ve got to do some things different.”

Diggs had 16 points and Trey Smith and Magic Ward had 12 points. Lumberton’s Tyreik McCallum had a game-best 23 points and Breeden had 12 and 10 rebounds.

Lady Pirates explode in second half to top Richmond

In the third quarter on Friday night London Thompson showed why she shared the Souteastern Conference Player of the Year award last season and is one of the top players on both sides of the ball in the conference again this season.

The junior keyed an 18-0 run by the Lady Pirates that erased a five-point Richmond Senior lead and led Lumberton to a 75-55 win at home.

Out of the half, Richmond (4-6, 1-2 SEC) rode the scoring of Veronica Griffin to take a 38-33 lead midway through the period. Griffin scored four of her six points in the third quarter that both teams entered with the score tied at 28-all.

From there, Thompson and the Lady Pirates (12-1, 2-0 SEC) took over.

“In the first half, I felt like we played individual basketball,” Lumberton coach Danny Graham said. “We didn’t run nothing or play a lick of defense. In the second half, they did just what we asked them to do. I challenged them a little bit and they took that challenge to heart.”

The Lady Pirates answered with a 18-0 run to take a 51-38 lead with less than two minutes left in the period. Thompson scored the last 10 points of the run with her active play on both sides. Her third-quarter scoring came after totaling four in the first half. She had a game-high 20 points.

“London just relaxed in the second half,” Graham said. “Instead of rushing everything, she relaxed and it made a difference.”

After taking a 54-42 lead heading to the fourth quarter, Lumberton’s Madison Canady had seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to push the lead out to a comfortable margin for the final quarter. She added 12 rebounds for a double-double.

The Lady Raiders controlled the first quarter, despite forward Zelda McLaughlin picking up two fouls in the first minute and half of the game. Saleemah Brown’s four points led the way as Richmond took a 14-12 lead over Lumberton after the first period of play.

Canady and Destiny Hardin combined to help the Lady Pirates jump ahead in the early part of the second half. Canady and Hardin scored eight to overcome the early hole and take a 27-20 lead with three minutes to go until halftime.

Lumberton jumped out was looking to distance itself before the Lady Raiders’ press disrupted Lumberton. The turnovers forced led to several quick buckets and set up back-to-back 3-pointers from Kieonna Love to tie the game at 28-all heading into the intermission.

Lumberton’s Jasmine McBride added 12 points, nine assists and six steals. Leading the way for Richmond scoring was Love with 12 points.

Red Springs sweeps Mustangs at home

RED SPRINGS — A big second half led the way for the Red Springs boys basketball team to a 66-38 win over South Robeson to complete the Three Rivers Conference doubleheader sweep.

With a 26-24 lead at halftime, the Red Devils surged for 27 points in the third quarter and held the Mustangs to 14 total in the second half to pick up a third straight conference win.

Eric Graham had 17 points and Caleel Mitchell added 13 more on three 3-pointers to lead Red Springs. Jaleel Lesane had 11 points for South Robeson.

In the girls game, Red Springs topped South Robeson 58-22.

Taya Jones had 15 points and nine steals, Sha’nia Leach added 11 points and 11 steals and Taylynn Atkinson added nine points and eight rebounds.

Purnell Swett drops two to Pinecrest

PEMBROKE — A quiet offensive second quarter from the Purnell Swett boys basketball team put it behind early to Pinecrest and the hole was insurmountable as the Patriots picked up a 50-36 SEC win.

The Rams had one made basket in the second quarter and went into halftime down 30-14, but didn’t generate enough offense in the second half to cut into the lead.

Xavier Jones had 10 points for Purnell Swett. Jamaan Bailey scored a game-high 15 points behind five 3-pointers to lead Pinecrest.

In the girls game, the Lady Patriots rolled Purnell Swett in a 59-34 defeat.

Nakyra Mitchell had 16 points for the Lady Rams. Keayna McLaughlin and Tamaya Leak each scored 11 points to lead Pinecrest.

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

