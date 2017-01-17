UNCP women topple No. 17 North Georgia

PEMBROKE — Jasmine Huntley remembers where her team was picked to finish in the Peach Belt Conference’s preseason coaches poll.

“We were picked 12 out of 14 (teams),” said Huntley, a senior guard for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team.

“Now, we’re number one on our side (in the PBC East Division). I think that gives us a lot of motivation to keep playing because nobody really believed in us. So, we basically have to shut them up.”

Huntley helped the Braves make a believer out of another conference foe on Monday, leading her team to a 79-66 upset win over No. 17 North Georgia.

The victory was the fourth straight for the red-hot Braves (11-4, 6-2 PBC), who have now won six of their last seven games to remain in a tie for first in the PBC East Division.

But the ranking didn’t bring extra incentive for a UNCP team that just beat its second ranked opponent of the season.

“I don’t even think it’s the fact that they’re ranked. … We always play every game like it’s the hardest game we have to play,” said Huntley, who finished with 14 points and a game-high four steals. “We came out and played great defense.”

North Georgia (13-3, 5-2 PBC) had the clear size advantage, but the Braves countered by shooting a blistering 52 percent from behind the arc, finishing the game 13 of 25.

Five different UNCP players connected on multiple 3-pointers, led by Blair Silliman who hit four off the bench for a season-best 12 points. Brianna Baham knocked down a trio of triples en route to a game-high 20 points.

It was a welcome sight for Huntley, who said the team has improved its shooting over the course of the season.

“When the season first started we probably had two or three designated shooters,” she said. “As the season progressed, everyone was working on their game. It showed (against North Georgia).”

But the Braves were just as impressive on the defensive end, forcing 17 Nighthawk turnovers that turned into 24 points for the hosts — which committed a season-low nine turnovers.

“I thought we played pretty good on both ends of the court,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We’re playing better and we felt like it would take awhile because we’re trying to fit in four or five new people.

“At times, we played really well offensively. We weren’t bad defensively, but I felt like we had a couple of breakdowns in the second half.”

The Nighthawks pulled within six points twice in the final two quarters, but would get no closer. UNCP led by as many as 17 with just over two minutes to play in regulation.

Leading 12-11 after the first period, the Braves scored 28 second-quarter points, leading by as many as 12 when Huntley swiped the ball and ran the length of the floor to cap off a 13-0 run.

UNCP carried a 40-32 lead into the break.

Jordan Livesay and Deana Blankinship led North Georgia in scoring with 18 points each. Blankinship added a team high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Kelsey Hutchins also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

The Braves wrap up a three-game home stand Wednesday when PBC East foe and preseason favorite Lander invades Pembroke. Tipoff is set for 5:30 on the front end of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Bearcats (10-4, 4-2 PBC) sit third in the division race and are winners of four of their last five games.

UNCP’s depth overwhelms North Georgia

Behind an outstanding effort from its reserves, The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team claimed its fourth straight win with an 89-71 victory over North Georgia on Monday.

Ten players played 14 or more minutes for the Braves (13-4, 6-2 PBC), who shot a season-best 54.5 percent from the field and had four players finish with double-figure scoring efforts.

UNCP had a 45-32 advantage in bench points, with James Murray-Boyles adding 13 points and a team-best seven rebounds and Andrew Evans tallying 14 points in a reserve role.

The Braves had fun on Monday, swatting shots, dunking on opposing players and throwing no-look passes. They had the look of a team overflowing with confidence.

Brandon Watts tallied a game-best 15 points and four blocks to pace the Braves, who finished with 13 steals and 25 fastbreak points. Nigel Grant rounded out the players in double figures with 10 points.

Shaquan Cantrell registered 14 points to lead North Georgia, who trailed by as many as 29 points with just less than eight minutes to play. Ephraim Tshimanga tallied 13 points off the bench for the Nighthawks.

A fastbreak dunk by freshman Micah Kinsey at the 12:49 mark in the second half sparked the Braves on a 17-6 run that fueled an eventual 80-51 advantage five minutes later, but North Georgia answered with an 18-4 run to whittle its deficit down to 15 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. The Braves pushed their cushion back out to 20 points on a 3-pointer by Evans with 52 seconds left.

UNCP shot better than 68 percent from the field through the first 16 1/2 minutes of the game and led by 16 points, 38-22, by the final media timeout of the opening stanza. The hosts eventually took a 48-34 lead into the locker room.

The Braves will close out a three-game home stand on Wednesday when they welcome former West Bladen standout Rahu Purdie and PBC East rival Lander (5-10, 2-4) to Pembroke.

UNCP Athletics Braves guard Jasmine Huntley finished with 14 points and a game-best four steals in UNCP’s 79-66 win over No. 17 North Georgia on Monday. It’s the Braves second win over a ranked opponent this season. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Huntley.jpg UNCP Athletics Braves guard Jasmine Huntley finished with 14 points and a game-best four steals in UNCP’s 79-66 win over No. 17 North Georgia on Monday. It’s the Braves second win over a ranked opponent this season.

Braves hit 13 treys in 79-66 win

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.