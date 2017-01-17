Monday’s Local Roundup

Fairmont sweeps West Bladen

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team got back on track Monday with a dominating 63-34 win over West Bladen, snapping a 13-game win streak for the Knights.

The Golden Tornadoes (9-4) used a 21-point third quarter to blow away the visitors, with Derrick Arnette scoring 18 points to lead the hosts. Sidney McKeithan and Corie Sinclair added 10 points each for Fairmont, and Corry Addision dished out 11 assists.

Sayuan Dent scored 15 points for the Knights.

In girls action, Fairmont earned a 40-33 win. Kiara Page scored 17 points to lead the Golden Tornadoes. The Fairmont boys will travel to East Bladen on Wednesday.

Red Springs tops Westover

ROSE HILL — The Red Springs boys basketball team claimed a 73-66 win over Westover on Monday.

The Red Devils (8-8) had four players finish in double figures, with Nichorie West scoring 19 points to lead the way. Caleel Mitchell added 16 points for Red Springs, with Eric Graham and Monte’ Wilkerson adding 15 each. Wilkerson also finished with six assists and four steals.

Red Springs travels to St. Pauls on Friday.

Lumberton wrestlings takes third

WILMINGTON — The Lumberton wrestling team placed third on Saturday at Ashley’s 16th Annual Veterans Cup wrestling tournament.

Leading the way for the Pirates were first-place finishes by Chris Kelly at 126 pounds, Jaden Jenkins at 138 and Derrick McCall at 182. Sincere Johnson, Noah Taylor, Armando Marquez and Terrel Soler all placed third. Chris Thompson finished fourth at 195.

Jayvee medalist included first-place honors for July Soe, Justin Kelly, Austin Lowry and Tavian Pratt. Skylar Sanderson, Mike Bryan and Mike Turner came in second.

The Pirates host Purnell Swett and St. Pauls on Wednesday for the Robeson County wrestling championships, starting at 6 p.m.

