UNCP’s depth overwhelms North Georgia

PEMBROKE — James Murray-Boyles has only started two games this season for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team.

That doesn’t bother the sophomore swingman.

“(UNCP) Coach (Ben) Miller told me he thought it was best for the team that I be the sixth man,” said Murray-Boyles, who is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

“I bought in to the role. A lot of people wouldn’t like it, but it’s about what’s best for the team.”

In Monday’s 89-71 win over North Georgia, the Braves saw how dangerous their depth can be. Ten players played 14 or more minutes and UNCP had a 45-23 advantage in bench points. Murray-Boyles led the reserves with 13 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

“It’s a big advantage for us because there’s not really a letdown when we go to the bench,” he said. “Our bench knows we’re there to bring a spark. We try to do that as best we can.”

The outcome was never in doubt against the Nighthawks (9-7, 5-2 PBC), who trailed by as many as 29 points in the second half when reserve freshman Micah Kinsey threw down a fastbreak dunk that sparked a 17-6 run to give the Braves (13-4, 6-2) an 80-51 lead. North Georgia answered with an 18-4 run to whittle its deficit down to 15 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but UNCP pushed its cushion back out to 20 points on a 3-pointer by Andrew Evans with 52 seconds left. Evans tallied 14 points off the bench.

Swatting shots, dunking on opposing players and throwing no-look passes, the Braves had the look of a team brimming with confidence. UNCP finished with eight blocks, 13 steals and 25 fastbreak points.

“We’re blessed with a lot of guys that can really play — a lot of guys that could maybe start at other schools,” Miller said. “These guys have really bought in to the team concept. It’s a lot of fun when you’re just playing for the team.”

The Braves shot a season-best 54.5 percent from the field and had four players finish with double-figure scoring efforts.

Brandon Watts and Nigel Grant joined Evans and Murray-Boyles in double figures, with Watts scoring a game-high 15 points to go with four blocks, and Grant contributing 10 points.

With a plethora of guys in his arsenal, Miller said it’s taken some stress off the starters this season.

“I think last year we wore a few guys out,” he said. “Alex (Bradley) and Brandon Watts were playing 37 to 38 minutes and by the end of the season they were worn out. I think this season we’re keeping guys fresh and hoping to improve throughout.”

Winners of four straight games, the Braves will close out a three-game home stand on Wednesday when they welcome PBC East rival Lander (5-10, 2-4) to Pembroke.

Miller said it’s important for the team to “stay hungry, stay humble and get ready for the next day” as it tries to keep pace with Augusta atop the PBC East Division standings.

“It’s a fun team,” he said. “There’s only been a couple of days where I felt like they weren’t as focused. For the most part, I think their work ethic is good. I think we can keep improving. I think that’s the challenge for these guys when people are patting them on the back and telling them how good they’re playing.”

And as if Miller was standing beside him outside the locker room, Murray-Boyles echoed his coach’s statement that the Braves must focus on the next task.

“We don’t try to think about the wins,” Murray-Boyles said. “We don’t want the pats on the back to get to us.”

UNCP Athletics Braves forward James Murray-Boyles has been the top reserve for UNCP this season, averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. UNCP’s bench outscored North Georgia 45-23 on Monday. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_rsz_jb.jpg UNCP Athletics Braves forward James Murray-Boyles has been the top reserve for UNCP this season, averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. UNCP’s bench outscored North Georgia 45-23 on Monday.

Braves’ bench plays big part in 89-71 win

By Rodd Baxley [email protected]

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.