UNCP softball lands 3 on All-PBC squad

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the first time in UNC Pembroke softball history, three Braves have been named to the preseason All-Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Team, as senior Abbey Walters, along with juniors Taylor Gerhart and Jamie Johnson are among the 11 players on the prestigious list, the organization announced Tuesday.

Walters, a Bladenboro native and West Bladen alum, was a dual-threat for the Braves last season, hitting .396 with eight home runs and 42 runs batted in at the dish. The first team All-PBC selection ranked in the league’s top five in hits, doubles, triples and stolen bases. In the circle, Walters led the team with a 2.71 ERA and compiled an 8-5 record in 21 appearances and 10 starts. She tossed five complete games, including a no-hitter, and struck out 48 batters in 82.2 innings.

This is Gerhart’s second preseason conference distinction, after being selected to last year’s team, while Walters and Johnson each earn the honor for the first time. Gerhart becomes just the third player in program history to land on the list twice. Prior to this season, UNCP had put nine on previous All-PBC Preseason teams and no more than two in a single season. The Braves trio is tied with Armstrong State for the most among this season’s selections.

Gerhart, a second-team All-PBC selection last season, hit. 348 with seven home runs and 38 runs batted in a year ago. Her RBI total was good for second-most among Braves and she topped the squad with a .422 on-base percentage. The Winfield Park, New Jersey native ranked ninth in the league with 117 assists last season.

Johnson, a Kenly, North Carolina native, was a first-team All-PBC pick last season after hitting .363 with five home runs and 30 runs batted in. She ranked in the top 10 of eight offensive categories, including runs, hits, doubles, triples, total bases and stolen bases. Her 142 assists were good for second in the PBC and she turned 10 double plays, ninth-best in the conference.

Coming off the first PBC Tournament semifinal appearance in program history, the 2017 edition of UNCP softball kicks off with the UNCP Invitational Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at LRA Field. The Braves take on Kutztown Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. in the season opener.

