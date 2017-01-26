St. Pauls baseball coach Kelly Chavis named Region IV coach of the year

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls baseball coach Kelly Chavis was recently honored as the Region IV coach of the year by members of the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association for the 2015-16 school year.

Chavis was presented with the award in Greensboro at a banquet in early December.

After a winless 2015 campaign, St. Pauls thrived under Chavis’ leadership in 2016. The program added some transfers, but the bulk of the team’s production came from pieces that were on the 2015 squad.

The Bulldogs won 15 games en route to an appearance in the third round of the state playoffs, earning a pair of road victories before falling at South Columbus. With only one player set to graduate, expectations will be high for Chavis and the Bulldogs this season.

Courtesy photo http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chavis.jpg Courtesy photo