Lady Braves ‘have something to prove’

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team is proving that speculations around preseason coaches polls — like the Peach Belt Conference’s poll that had the Lady Braves 12th out of 14 teams — is nothing that will carry any weight on how the season is supposed to go.

While the rest of the conference overlooked UNCP before the season, the team has used the low ranking as motivation for this season. That motivation has driven the Lady Braves on both ends of the court, with one of the best field goal percentage defenses and the top 3-point shooting offenses in the conference to bring them into a tie for the Peach Belt Conference East Division lead with USC Aiken with nine games left in the season.

“To be on top when everybody doubted you is just showing that we do have something to prove, that we’re not just a doormat that you’re going to play and walk over,” said senior point guard Jasmine Huntley, who is averaging 10 points per nearly two steals a game. “No, you’re going to have to beat Pembroke.”

Coach John Haskins said before the season that the defense had to play better and it had the previous year. After being a middle of the road defense in the PBC last year, UNCP (12-5, 7-3 PBC) has turned around to become the fourth-best field goal percentage defense at 34.9 percent, second-best 3-point field goal percentage defense and has allowed the seventh fewest points per game.

But Haskins still hasn’t seen his team reach full potential.

“I think we’ve gotten better. I still don’t think we’ve reached our potential defensively,” he said. “We still make a lot of defensive mistakes. We’re not as good as the team was two years ago, maybe a little better than we were last year and we should be a lot better because we’re a lot more athletic. I think we need to continue to improve in that area also.”

The rise to the top of the East Division has came in big strides as the Lady Braves have turned the English Jones Center into a graveyard for ranked teams this season. Clayton State and North Georgia both had top-25 rankings in front of their names when they came into their games at UNCP and both teams lost by double digits. Columbus State is the only ranked team to beat the Lady Braves this season.

“It’s funny, you talk about the North Georgia game and that’s a team we beat by 20 here last year, two years ago we beat Clayton here so I just think they had confidence they could beat those teams,” Haskins said.

To go along with the improved defense is the addition of a depth of 3-point shooters that has made UNCP the most accurate 3-point shooting team in the league at 34 percent. The Peach Belt’s most accurate 3-point shooter, Ebone Stevens at nearly 45 percent, leads a group of sharpshooters on the wing that are mostly transfers into the program in Brianna Baham, Blair Silliman and Nyla Allen.

The depth of quality shooters is the deepest Haskins said he has had as coach of the women’s program and the large number of shooters makes the offense flow much easier for Huntley.

“Personally, I like people that can run with me and spot up and make open threes,” Huntley said. “Everybody has worked on their shots and their shots have progressed through the season.”

Sharing the backcourt leadership role with Huntley is Fayetteville native Airico Williams, a pair that reminds Haskins of another UNCP guard combo from five seasons ago.

“Those two kids just know what to do,” Haskins said of Huntley and Williams. “I guess four or five years ago when we had Domonique Washington and DeDe Cotten, we had a very good year and it was because of their leadership. And I think we’ve got the same thing with these two kids in terms of two guards that really want to compete.”

Washington and Cotten both led the Lady Braves to the program’s last appearance in the PBC tournament in the 2011-2012 season and a program-best 12-6 mark in the conference. This year, postseason play is very much in reach for the team, and so is the program’s best record in conference. For Huntley, reaching a new plateau as her career is nearing its end is an accomplishment she wants to have after falling short in her three previous seasons.

“Our past three seasons we haven’t had a winning season so this season we’re up, we’re winning with everybody doubting us to come 12th out of 14 teams (before the season),” she said. “We are going to conference (tournament). We are going to win conference, I already know we are going to win conference. It’s going to happen.”

Of the three conference losses this season for UNCP, one loss has came against an East Division team and six of the final nine games comes against the three teams in the bottom of the division. Despite their opponents records on the road to the end of the season, Haskins knows the parity that comes in the conference and isn’t taking anyone lightly.

“Every game is going to be a battle. People on the outside see games and say, ‘you ought to win that,’ but well tell that to Duke against N.C. State,” Haskins said, alluding to the men’s basketball game between the two on Monday. “In college basketball there’s good teams and you’ve got to play well every night.

“Our goal since we took over the program was to try and make the NCAA tournament, it’s never been done on the women’s side, and we’ve got to really finish strong to have an opportunity to do that.”

UNCP Athletics UNCP guard Jasmine Huntley is one of the team’s leaders on both ends and has been a major part of the Lady Braves rise this season. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_33472017124152727810.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP guard Jasmine Huntley is one of the team’s leaders on both ends and has been a major part of the Lady Braves rise this season.

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

