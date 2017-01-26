UNCP softball selected 5th in PBC poll

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After a fourth-place finish in last year’s regular season standings and a trip to the Peach Belt Conference semifinals for the first time in program history, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team is slotted fifth in the coaches’ preseason poll, the league announced Thursday.

The poll marks just the second time in UNCP history the Braves are in the top five of a preseason poll, the other instance coming in 2009, also a fifth-place selection. The Braves received four third-place votes, four fourth-place nods and a pair of fifth-place tallies among the 13 conference teams.

For the second-straight season, No. 3 North Georgia is picked to win the league, racking up eight first-place votes. Coming off a trip to the NCAA National Championships, No. 8 Armstrong State was picked to finish runner up. Georgia College slots third, while Young Harris sits one spot ahead of the Braves in fourth.

UNCP returns nine players from last year’s squad that went 29-24-1, including seven that saw action in at least half of the games played. The 2017 campaign kicks off Feb. 3, as the Braves open the UNCP Invitational with games at 10 a.m. and noon against Kutztown and Shippensburg, respectively.

North Georgia tabbed as favorite to win league title

UNCP Athletics