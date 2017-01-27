Conference title races come into focus

As Robeson County’s high schools wrap up exam week, the conference championship races are heating up in the Three Rivers and Southeastern Conferences.

The Lumberton girls basketball team looks primed to repeat as the SEC champions, but the Fairmont boys, winners of six straight TRC regular-season titles, have work to do if they hope to keep their unprecedented championship run alive.

The Lady Pirates (15-1, 4-0 SEC) are the only SEC girls team without a loss in conference play, with second-place Pinecrest coming to Lumberton on Friday. Incredible depth and consistent play have the Lady Pirates in position to continue their run through the regular season and a second-straight tournament title. Following its game against Pinecrest, Lumberton will hit the road for three of its final four games of the regular season.

The most intriguing title race is the battle of the boys in the Three Rivers Conference, with Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls and Whiteville in the mix to claim the conference crown.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 7-1 TRC) and Wolfpack (10-4, 7-1) are currently tied atop the standings, with Fairmont (11-4, 4-2) sitting in second. Red Springs (9-8, 6-3) put itself in play with a big win over St. Pauls last week.

Whiteville is the hottest team in the league as winners of seven straight games, but the Wolfpack are set for a brutal three-game stretch against the Robeson County teams chasing it in the standings.

Whiteville hosts Red Springs on Friday night before traveling to St. Pauls on Tuesday and Fairmont on Wednesday. Three wins for Tyrell Kirk and company would put Whiteville in great position to end the Golden Tornadoes’ stranglehold on the conference title.

Fairmont will have its opportunity against each of the three teams vying to take its crown. The play of Derrick Arnette has sparked the Golden Tornadoes in the absence of injured star Jarique Moore. After hosting Whiteville next week, Fairmont will travel to Red Springs two days later and will close the season on Feb. 10 against St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs have arguably been the most consistent team in the conference this season under first-year coach Corey Thompson. St. Pauls earned a split with Red Springs this season, but will have a chance to sweep Fairmont and Whiteville in two of its final six games.

On the girls side, East Columbus looks primed to repeat as the conference champions. The Lady Gators (13-3, 8-0 TRC) are unbeaten in conference play this season, with Fairmont (8-6, 5-1) and Red Springs (12-5, 7-2) sitting in second and third place.

The Golden Tornadoes are an impressive 5-1 in conference this season, looking to finish a season above .500 for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

By Rodd Baxley

Friday’s games (Girls start at 6 p.m.) Pinecrest at Lumberton Scotland at Purnell Swett West Columbus at Fairmont South Columbus at South Robeson St. Pauls at East Columbus Red Springs at Whiteville

