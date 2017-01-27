UNCP’s Davis named Special Teams Player of the Year

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke football team continued to rake in the postseason honors on Friday when Matt Davis picked up 2016 Don Hansen Special Teams Player of the Year recognition and was joined by three of his teammates on the all-Super Region 2 squad.

Davis was joined on the first team by wide receiver B.J. Bunn, as well as offensive lineman Jaden Funderburk. Running back Rontonio Stanley picked up all-region accolades as well as a member of the second team. The announcement marked the eighth time in the last nine years that the Braves have sent at least one representative to the Don Hansen all-region squad.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.

The first-team and second-team All-Region selections advance to a national ballot from which the 2016 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team will be named in February.

A three-year starter for the Braves, Bunn registered 70 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while also returning 14 punts for 64 yards as well. His senior season included six 100-yard receiving games, including a 7-catch, 205-yard showing in the win over Kentucky Wesleyan on October 15 in Laurinburg. The Burlington native tallied five or more catches against nine opponents in 2016, including a season-best eight receptions against North Greenville.

Davis shattered a school record and led the Braves in scoring with 119 points this season, including 20 in a home victory over Fayetteville State in early September. He finished his senior campaign with a 27-for-32 success rate on field goal attempts, including an astounding 6-for-7 clip on tries from 50 yards or better, while also successfully canning 38 of his 39 PAT attempts. A three-tiered kicking threat, he also averaged 41.02 yards on 43 punts (10 punts of at least 50 yards), and also averaged 62.7 yards on 70 kickoffs (32 touchbacks).

Funderburk was a mainstay on an offensive line that helped pave the way for one of the nation’s most potent offenses. The junior from Burlington graded out at better than 80 percent on the season, and anchored a unit that surrendered just 1.02 sacks per game (15th NCAA).

Stanley established career highs nearly across the board as the Nakina product ran for 851 yards and nine touchdowns on 181 carries for the Black & Gold this season. His breakout season included a 192-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a win at Lenoir-Rhyne, as well as a 122-yard rushing performance in UNCP’s first-ever NCAA playoff victory at Valdosta State.

Braves place four players on Don Hansen all-region squad