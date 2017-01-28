Local Roundup: Lumberton girls rout Pinecrest to stay atop SEC

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls basketball team is getting closer to playing to its full potential, and there’s still some room to grow, but it showed flashes in a battle of the first- and second-place teams in the Southeastern Conference on Friday night.

Behind an impressive defensive effort in the first quarter, the Lady Pirates routed Pinecrest 68-43 to remain undefeated in conference play.

“We have our moments where we look good at times and bad at times, but my biggest thing is getting them to play together all the time and getting better on defense,” said Lumberton girls coach Danny Graham. “I think we’re starting to get close and get better.”

With it’s full-court press in the first quarter, Lumberton (16-1, 5-0 SEC) got turnovers early and often to fuel its highest scoring period. The defense held Pinecrest to 12 points while leading to quick buckets on the other end for the Lady Pirates’ biggest scoring quarter of the night.

Madison Canady had eight of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter and was the point of full-court press that led to traps and turnovers from the Lady Patriots. After the first quarter of play, Lumberton led 25-12 and continued to push the lead out the rest of the game.

“The first quarter, I thought our defense played real good. The second quarter it was leaning, but it looked a lot better in the third and fourth quarters,” Graham said.

While adding 10 rebounds and several buckets in the paint, Canady’s outside shooting stroke shined, with a bulk of the 19 points coming off jumpers from the deep corner.

“I’ve been working the past few days shooting because my coaches tell me I don’t shoot enough when I’m out there,” she said. “I tried shooting tonight and it was working so I kept shooting.”

After having a two-point outing on Friday in the last conference game against Scotland, Canady has returned to form with back-to-back double-doubles and sees the team trending in an upward direction as well.

“I think the more we play together the better we’re doing because you could see us out there hitting those no-look passes out there,” Canady said. “I feel like we can go all the way and win (conference) this year and makea run in the state playoffs.”

London Thompson added 18 points, eight steals and eight rebounds for Lumberton with six points in the third quarter as the lead was pushed out to 20 points.

Tamaya Leak had 12 points for Pinecrest.

Lumberton travels to Fairmont for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. today.

Pinecrest’s ‘team ball’ tops Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Lumberton boys coach Matt Hill wants to see his team play better team ball to close out the season, and to find a good example the Pirates have to look no further than Pinecrest, who rebounded off its second loss of the season with a 76-54 win on the road against Lumberton.

Lumberton turned the ball over 23 times, while the Patriots were much more careful with the ball and used its meticulous offense to find the best shot.

“They are so methodical and they do real well,” said Lumberton coach Matt Hill. “They’re a good team and they play good team ball.

“We’ve got to play team ball. We try to play that offensively and one man tries to take over.”

The Pirates mistakes racked up over the final three quarters as Pinecrest opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter and took control from there. The Patriots outscored Lumberton 43-17 in the second and third quarters as the lead grew to as much as 30.

Pinecrest’s Donnie Haith proved to be a menace all night against the Pirates with his 3-point shooting and his unsuspecting steals. He had a game-high 19 points and Jamaan Bailey added 14.

Lumberton’s Tyreik McCallum had a team-high 13 points and Kwasheek Breeden added 12.

Rams grab 1st SEC win in 3 years

PEMBROKE — It had been over three years since the Purnell Swett boys basketball team had earned a Southeastern Conference win, but freshman Xavier Jones had something to say about that.

The first-year forward for the Rams had 19 points and 19 rebounds in the 68-64 overtime win over Scotland at home.

After leading for the first two quarters, Purnell Swett (3-12, 1-4 SEC) saw Scotland (9-9, 1-4 SEC) take a two-point lead into the final period before storming back and tying the game with a Shawn Williamson free throw. In overtime, Kyler Page, Williamson and Jones all led the Rams to outscore the Scots 11-7.

Williamson had 19 points for Purnell Swett. Scotland was led by Al Farmer’s 18 points.

In the girls game, the Lady Scots pulled out a 60-50 win over Purnell Swett as foul trouble plagued the Lady Rams late with four foul outs in the fourth quarter.

Fairmont picks up sweep of Vikings

FAIRMONT — Kierra Page outscored the West Columbus girls basketball team in the first half en route to her 36-point performance to lead the Lady Golden Tornadoes to a 58-46 Three Rivers Conference win.

In the boys game, Fairmont held off the Vikings 66-48.

Page scored 21 in the first half of the girls’ victory as the Lady Vikings trailed 32-20 at halftime. She also scored nine of the first 12 points for Fairmont (9-6, 5-1 TRC).

Raeana Goodman had 15 points for West Columbus.

Behind 21 points from Julius Caulder, the boys picked up their fifth win in a row after dropping two games in a row two weeks ago. The senior hit four 3-pointers and had 16 first-half points. Derrick Arnette added 19 points for the Fairmont (12-4, 5-2 TRC).

E.J. Miller had 17 points for the Vikings.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, the South Robeson boys topped South Columbus 55-54 at home. Jaleel Lesane had 17 points to lead the Mustangs and Jaruius Davis added nine. Kendrick Green had 15 points for the Stallions.

St. Pauls’ boys team held off East Columbus 45-43 on the road to hang tight with Whiteville for first place in the conference. The St. Pauls girls lost 52-27 to East Columbus and the South Robeson girls lost 56-28 to South Columbus.

McCallum http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_mccallum2017127224431247.jpg McCallum Thompson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_rsz_lthompson2017127225737670.jpg Thompson

Rams earns 1st SEC win in three years

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.