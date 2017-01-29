Lady Braves hang on

PEMBROKE — After sitting on the bench in the first half for defensive lapses, Briana Baham’s improved play in the second half helped The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team keep hold of first place in the Peach Belt Conference East Division on Saturday.

Behind a 12-point second half from the transfer junior, the Lady Braves held off resurgent Armstrong State, 71-70, in a down-to-the wire game inside the English Jones Center.

“We’re very fortunate to win the game,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I thought Armstrong played really well, and we struggled defensively and they started making shots in the second half.”

The win keeps the Lady Braves a half-game ahead of Lander in the East Divison.

UNCP (13-5, 8-3 PBC) held a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and then the Lady Pirates made their move. Behind its shooting from deep, Armstrong State turned a 10-point UNCP lead into an eight-point advantage for the vistors in five minutes in the fourth quarter.

Armstrong State (7-13, 3-8 PBC) guard Machala Raymonville hit four 3-pointers in a row during the stretch en route to her 30-point game. The Lady Pirates hit seven 3-pointers in a row in the third and fourth quarters to take the lead, and then went cold in the final minutes, missing their final three.

“I think if you look at most of them, they are contested shots,” Haskins said. “They like to shoot the 3s and if they’re going in they’re tough. I thought they got hot there late and made some shots, but fortunately the last couple didn’t go in.”

The Lady Braves stormed back with a trey from Blair Siliman, a Jillian Ebron layup and four straight at the foul line from Baham and Jonissa Monley to go up 70-69 with 23 seconds left.

Deundria Clark was fouled on the following possession on a 3-pointer, but squandered the chace to give the Lady Pirates a lead by making one free throw to tie the game at 70-all.

UNCP answered with Baham taking the ball off the bounce to the basket and was bumped on the drive sending her to the foul line. She made the back end of the pair and Raymondville’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit front rim. Baham had a team-high 15 points.

“She had a really good second half. I thought she struggled in the first half and we took her out a couple times of her defensive play,” Haskins said of Baham. “She took it in there pretty strong and got bumped and made one of the two free throws.”

With Monley hampered with foul trouble for much of the game, junior Brandi Robinson stepped in and picked up the slack in the paint with nine points and eight boards in 17 minutes of action.

After a grabbing a 16-10 lead following the first quarter, the Lady Braves turned the ball over six times in the second quarter. The miscues let Armstrong State charge back and tie the game up going into halftime at 32-all.

Monley, Avery Locklear and Jasmine Huntley all contributed nine points for the Lady Braves.

Clifton seals win at the buzzer for Armstrong State

Kalen Clifton took over in crunch time for the Armstrong State men’s basketball team on Saturday and played far beyond his years as just a freshman.

Eight of his 28 points came inside of three minutes to go as the Pirates surged late. His final shot, a 30-foot jumper he banked in at the buzzer was the dagger in the heart of UNCP in the 87-84 road win.

After UNCP (14-6, 7-4 PBC) took an 11-point lead with eight minutes to go, Armstrong State (9-11, 4-7 PBC) slowly chipped away and got within range for one last scoring spurt. The Pirates closed on a 9-0 run the final 1:42 of play with Clifton scoring the last six on back-to-back 3s in the final 40 seconds.

“If we’re serious about winning a Peach Belt Championship, we’ve got to defend,” UNCP coach Ben Miller said. “We scored 84 points and got beat so you’ve got to look at the defense.”

The loss is UNCP’s second in a row after cruising through the previous five games. Both losses have come with its opponents scoring in the final moments of close games.

“We had a stretch for maybe a month or so it felt like where we were winning by wider margins. So, we haven’t had quite as much experience in the close ones,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can learn from it and move on. Ultimately to have a game with a wider margin our defense has to go to a higher level.”

In building its lead up early on, the Braves’ depth and size was in control with all four post players in the team’s rotation scoring in double figures on the night, led by Carson Mounce with his career-high 13 points. James Murray-Boyles had 12 points, Nigel Grant tallied 11 points and Akia Pruitt chipped in 10.

The defensive woes were one area that the Brave struggled in, but also on the boards, grabbing a 37-36 advantage as compared to the 6.7 rebound margin they had coming into the games.

To go along with Clifton’s 28 points, Corey Tillery had 19 points and never came off the floor.

UNCP travels to Francis Marion tomorrow for a doubleheader that tips off with the girls game at 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

