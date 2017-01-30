From the Fringe

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Clyde and Willie Jacobs were the top winners at the Pinecrest Senior Shootout on Thursday, earning a first-place finish in the championship flight.

Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock finished two strokes back to take second, with Richard Moore and Ray Locklear winning the first flight. Craig Lowry and Ronnie Chavis earned a runner-up finish.

Michael Graham and D.J. Jones were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Senior Shootout

Clyde and Willie Jacobs won the championship flight of the Fairmont Senior Shootout on Tuesday, edging out J.T. Powers and Michael Graham.

Ricky Rogers and Tim Moore won the first flight, with Richard Moore and Ray Locklear taking second.

Ronnie Chavis and Craig Lowry won the second flight.

Moore, Knocky Thorndyke, Bobby Benton and Al Wall were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Fairmont Senior Shootout will be Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

Fairmont Golf Club will host a super ball tournament on Feb. 25 with a noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person super ball format with a cost of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The entry fee includes cart and greens fees, lunch, meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include:

Eddie Butler – 70

Wayne Callahan – 70

Butch Lennon – 71

Tim Moore – 71

Danny Lassiter – 72

Aaron Maynor – 72

Jimmy Stone – 73

Mike Gandley – 73

David Sessions – 74

Andy Andrews – 74

Lee Hunt – 75

Bert Thomas – 75

Jerry Stubbs – 76

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Golf.jpg

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Rodd Baxley at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Submit golf news to Rodd Baxley at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.