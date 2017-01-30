Lumberton, St. Pauls earn berths in wrestling playoffs

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County wrestling teams will hit the road Tuesday for the start the of the state playoffs, with Lumberton and St. Pauls securing spots in the NCHSAA Dual Team tournament.

After earning its third county championship in four years and a second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference tournament, the No. 5 Pirates (25-5) are set to travel to Cary High School to battle No. 4 New Bern (20-11) at 6 p.m in the 4-A portion of the tournament.

The winner will face top-seeded Cary (22-0) or No. 8 Rolesville (16-5) later in the night for a spot in the third round.

St. Pauls (4-26) beat Clinton in early December to win its conference championship and secure a 2-A playoff berth. The No. 6 Bulldogs will face No. 3 Dixon (21-8) at Dixon Middle School beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner will face No. 2 Mt. Pleasant (30-50 or No. 7 Croatan (21-7) in the second round.

