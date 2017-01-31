Fairmont’s Caulder etches name in NCHSAA record books

FAIRMONT — Leaving his mark as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Robeson County high school football history, Fairmont’s Julius Caulder cemented his name in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association record books.

A three-year starter (2014-2016) for the Golden Tornadoes, Caulder is one of two Robeson County signal callers to finish among the best quarterbacks in state history, joining former Red Springs standout Blake Greene.

“I feel blessed to know that God gave me a gift and made me great at it,” Caulder said. “It means a lot. This is something 20 years from now I’ll be able to show my son when he gets older, so it really means a lot to me.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback placed seventh all-time in several offensive categories, including total touchdown responsibility (128), passing yards (10,533) and passing attempts (988). During his prep career, Caulder finished fifth in total offense (11,634), sixth in completions (630) and eighth in touchdown passes (103).

“It’s a honor,” he said. “All the hard work I put in over the summer and going to practice, even during the offseason being in the weight room, now I have something to show for it.”

Caulder leaves Robeson County with three player of the year awards and one conference championship. During the 2014-15 season, Caulder led the Golden Tornadoes to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1983. Fairmont was bounced in the second round this past season, finishing with an 8-5 mark.

He said several college programs have shown an interest, but “at this current moment I don’t have any offers.”

“I will be attending Guilford (College in Greensboro) to play for their football team and major in criminal justice,” Caulder said.

Caulder http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Julius.jpg Caulder

By Rodd Baxley rbaxley@civitasmedia.com

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

