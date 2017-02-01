Whiteville tops St. Pauls to take control of TRC

ST. PAULS — Taking the season as a whole instead of focusing too much on one game has the Whiteville boys basketball team trending in the right direction with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

After losing to St. Pauls earlier on the second game of the season, Whiteville got its revenge on Tuesday night, but with more on the line. The Wolfpack played tight with a stagnant St. Pauls offense in the first half, but picked up their play in the second half for a 68-43 win on the road to take control of first place in the Three Rivers Conference.

“I always say it’s a marathon, not a sprint and you’ve got to walk one step at a time and that’s how we get to where we need to get to,” Whiteville coach Jerry Singletary said. “I would say we’re figuring a few things out. … The position we’re at now, I know we’ve got a lot of growth ahead of us.”

Behind Tyrell Kirk’s sixth triple-double of the season with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Whiteville (12-4, 9-1 TRC) outscored the Bulldogs 42-24 in the third and fourth quarters. The difference was an energy level that needed a boost after the first half.

“Our effort and our energy was much better in the second half,” Singletary said. “That pushed us over the hump and I’ve got some leaders in that room over there that I think they stepped up and saw what we needed at that time.”

The energy lift took a seven point halftime lead out to 47-32 at the end of the third quarter with Kirk scoring seven and Monchovia Gaffney adding four in the period.

St. Pauls’ (15-5, 9-2 TRC) offense funk that started with the loss to Red Springs 11 days ago continued against the Wolfpack to start the game.

It took until the 6:42-mark of the second quarter for the Bulldogs to make a bucket with the previous 11 points coming at the foul line. Despite the slow start to that point, the Bulldogs trailed 15-13. Kirk scored five straight points later in the period to stretch the lead out to 24-14 before halftime.

“I think the combination of us not shooting the ball well and teams coming out and playing us aggressively is why we’re struggling a little bit,” said St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson.

After sneaking under the radar of some teams earlier this season, the familiarity and recognition St. Pauls got on its rise to first place brought out the best on the conference teams, leading to a difference in the score differentials.

“Teams are playing us the second go-round so they’re expecting guys to make shots and we are not making shots right now,” Thompson said. “Like I told my guys, we’ve got everyone’s attention so they’ve got to come out and play.”

St. Pauls’ Aaron Revels led the team in scoring with 10 points as he had seven coming in the final period.

Whiteville travels to Fairmont tonight with the Golden Tornadoes hanging within striking range at the top of the conference. St. Pauls travels to South Columbus on Friday, and Thompson hopes to see his team return to early form.

“I try to make it a wake-up call every day in practice,” he said. “I don’t try to get too high or too low. But like I told the guys, we still have a couple games to go in conference and now we’re in the passenger seat, before we were in the driver’s seat.”

Whiteville girls rout Lady Bulldogs

The Whiteville girls basketball team held St. Pauls to five combined points in the second and third quarter to run away with a 47-20 conference win.

After going into the second quarter up 4-3, Whiteville (7-11, 6-4 TRC) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-4 in the second quarter to put space in between the two teams. Nsaia Rogers scored 14 points to lead all scorers.

St. Pauls (1-17, 1-9 TRC) was led by Mysiah McCallister with 10 points.

