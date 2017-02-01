Purnell Swett’s Hunt named Mountaire Scholar Athlete

PEMBROKE — Whether he’s on the baseball field, bowling lane, cross country trail or in and out of the classroom, Purnell Swett senior Cal Hunt is a leader who uses his actions above words.

The quiet demeanor to lead the Rams on the diamond is something that baseball coach Bryan McDonald has experienced for the last three seasons on and off the field.

“He’s a quiet leader and I like that quality,” McDonald said. “He’s exactly what you’re looking for as a student-athlete. He’s a leader up and down the hallways and a leader on the athletic field and excels at both.”

A three-sport athlete at Purnell Swett participating in baseball, bowling and cross country as a senior, Hunt said there are busy days, but he doesn’t let his grade be affected. He boasts a 3.8 GPA and has taken honors classes through his four years.

To go along with his classroom excellence, last season on the diamond, Hunt batted .247 with 11 RBIs and one homer for the 18-8 Rams. He also had a .879 fielding percentage as he played positions all over the infield during the Rams’ most successful season in program history.

“It’s pretty tough having to come home everyday and have a bunch of homework and study for test after practicing and a long day,” Hunt said. “I just keep going at it.”

Hunt’s leadership in everything he participates in is one reason he was named November’s scholar athlete of the month.

The program’s mission is to highlight male and female senior student-athletes within Robeson, Scotland and Bladen counties who carry a 3.0 GPA or higher. Nominees need to also be recognized by their coaches for outstanding sportsmanship and perform with superior ability in athletic competition.

Each monthly winner receives a $1,000 college scholarship and becomes eligible for an additional $1,500 in college funds that is awarded in June to the male and female scholar athletes of the year.

To help make sure the busy days don’t get too much for him, Hunt carries an optimistic outlook every day. A typical day consists of classes, weight lifting and practice before he even gets to approach his school work.

“I just have a positive attitude and determination to get the work done,” Hunt said.

Upon graduation, Hunt plans on going to West Carolina University to study physical therapy, an area he feels he has familiarity with.

“You get to work with athletes and injuries and I’ve been around it my whole life and felt like it would be a good field for me to major in,” Hunt said.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

