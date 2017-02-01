Local Roundup: Pirates upset SEC-leading Hoke County

RAEFORD — After one win through the first rotation of Southeastern Conference games, the Lumberton boys basketball team started their second time through as the first team to hand Hoke County a conference loss, earning a 75-70 victory on the road Tuesday.

The Pirates (10-9, 2-4 EC) chipped away at the lead Hoke (14-6, 6-1 SEC) built early on by outscoring the Bucks 18-15 in the second quarter, and then by seven points in the fourth.

Jordan McNeill scored a game-high 20 points for Lumberton, while Tyreik McCallum added 18 and Stephon Lloyd had 15 points.

Silas Love led the Bucks with 19 points, Jaleel Ray had 18 and D’Coda Cummings had 16.

Lumberton travels to Richmond on Friday.

Lady Pirates cruise past Hoke

RAEFORD — London Thompson’s 21 points, eight rebounds and six steals helped the Lumberton girls basketball team to a 66-58 win over Hoke County to stay perfect in conference play.

Lumberton (18-1, 6-0 SEC) opened with a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back to finish off the season sweep of the Lady Bucks (10-10, 4-3 SEC). Marlena McClure had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, with Destiny Hardin adding 10 points and six rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, Hoke rallied and outscored the Lady Pirates 22-11 to cut the lead down to single-digits, but weren’t able to make up for the early deficit. Kiya Locklear led the Lady Bucks with 15 points.

Fairmont sweeps South Columbus

FAIRMONT — Both Fairmont basketball teams defeated South Columbus with the second quarter being decisive in both games.

In the girls game, Fairmont used a 13-0 run to eventually top the Lady Stallions 67-50.

Kiara Page had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Krishay Moore and Maya Bellamy added 11 points. Madison Spencer had 23 points and 12 rebounds for South Columbus.

By doubling up South Columbus 28-14 in the second quarter, the Fairmont boys team went on to win 83-47.

Julius Caulder led all scorers with 24 points and had 12 rebounds for a double-double effort to lead Fairmont. Corry Addison had 15 points and nine steals for the Golden Tornadoes as well. Kendrick Green had 15 points for the Stallions.

Richmond top Purnell Swett in record-setting contest

ROCKINGHAM — When the Richmond Senior boys basketball team traveled to Purnell Swett earlier this month, it set the school record for most points scored in a game.

When the Raiders hosted the Rams on Tuesday night, they did so again.

Leon Zeigler’s three-pointer early in the fourth quarter helped Richmond crack the 100-point mark for the 14th time this season — which ties a state record set by Durham Hillside during the 1965-66 season. C.J. McDaniel made one of two free throws with under two minutes to go in order to tie the record of 132 set against the Rams earlier this year, but Jordan Tillman’s layup with 1:08 left gave Richmond its 134th point — making it the third time the Raiders broke the record this season.

Richmond (15-5, 4-3 SEC) would tack on seven more points before the last buzzer sounded, grabbing a 141-105 victory over Purnell Swett (3-13, 1-5 SEC).

Tillman finished with a season-high 23 points, which included a fastbreak slam with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Trey Smith poured in 16 points, while both Tone Diggs and Devonta McNair scored all 15 of their points from the beyond the arc.

Kyler Page had a team-high 26 points and Shawn Williamson added 23 for the Rams.

Also, the 246 combined points scored between Richmond and Purnell Swett on Tuesday is the new North Carolina record for most points scored by both teams in a game. The previous record was set 17 years ago when East Mecklenburg (124) and Harding (121) combined for 245 points in a triple-overtime game.

Lady Raiders dominate in SEC win

ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Raiders scored their first basket within the first five seconds of the game. Zelda McLaughlin won the tip, Keiona Love secured the ball and Alexis Swiney laid it in — thanks to Love’s assist.

The Lady Rams, on the other hand, didn’t score their first field goal until there was 40 seconds left in the opening quarter. Desaree Dunham’s fast break layup gave the visiting team just three points before the buzzer sounded.

Richmond (9-7, 4-3 SEC) held a 15-point lead after the first quarter and gradually built on the lead as the game wore on. It would see 13 of 14 players score a field goal in the 65-29 victory.

McLaughlin led the way for the Lady Raiders with 13 points. Both Swiney and Layne Maultsby scored eight points, while Love and Chloe Wiggins chipped in six points each.

Purnell Swett (1-15, 0-6 SEC) picked it up in the second quarter, where it scored a quarter-best 10 points, but couldn’t keep up the scoring throughout. The Lady Rams’ leading scorer on the night was Nakyra Mitchell, who finished with eight points.

Red Springs takes two from West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — The Red Springs basketball teams picked up a 65-21 win in the girls game and a 59-40 win in the boys game to sweep West Columbus on the road.

Taya Jones had 21 points and six steals, Victoria Henderson added 11 points and Sha’nia Leach added 10 for the Lady Red Devils.

In the boys game, Red Springs started hot with a 22-11 lead after the opening frame. Caleel Mitchell scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the first to key the Red Devils’ start. He also added eight assists and seven steals for the game.

Monte Wilkerson added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Red Springs and Bradley Hunt had 11.

Mustangs fall at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The South Robeson boys basketball team surrendered a 20-point lead in a 63-60 loss at East Columbus on Tuesday.

East Columbus (7-12, 2-8 TRC) used a monster fourth period to stun the Mustangs (4-13, 2-8), outscoring the visitors 29-9 in the final period. John Baldwin led the comeback, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

JaLeel Lesane scored a team-best 24 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Mustangs, who opened the first half with a pair of 23-point quarters to take a commanding 46-27 lead into the locker room. Cameron Werrell tallied a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

South Robeson will be back in action on Thursday at South Columbus.

Leon Hargrove Jr. and Tony Chavis contributed to this report

