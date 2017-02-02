McGirt hopes to turn corner at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, William McGirt is hopeful as Super Bowl weekend approaches.

After missing the cut roughly two weeks ago at the CareerBuilder Challenge, the Fairmont native returns to action Thursday in the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open looking to get back on track.

“I hope I’ve turned the corner and straightened out my golf swing and putting stroke,” McGirt told The Robesonian on Wednesday. “I’ve struggled with each since (finishing in a tie for ninth at the Sony Open in) Kapalua.

McGirt said some of struggles are to be expected with the PGA Tour season just getting underway after a winter break.

“I usually struggle at the start of the year because of taking time off during the winter,” he said, “but this year was unusually cold and wet and I didn’t have as much time to prepare.

“I do feel like I made some strides this past week in getting back on the right track.”

McGirt will put his game to the test at what is dubbed “The Greatest Show on Grass,” hosted by TPC Scottsdale, a par-71 course measuring 7,266 yards that features the rowdy par-3 16th — known as the loudest hole in golf.

His best finish at the event came in 2014 (19th). In four other appearances, he finished 22nd, 24th, 30th and 32nd. Last season, McGirt posted rounds of 69, 67, 73 and 70 to finish at 5 under in a tie for 24th.

Paired with Shane Lowry and Danny Lee, McGirt is set to tee off from the opening hole at 10:33 a.m. EST on Thursday.

And as for Super Bowl LI in Houston, McGirt said he’ll take the Patriots, comparing New England to a certain golfer with 14 major championships.

“I would bet on the Patriots as (quarterback Tom) Brady and (coach Bill) Belichick are always tough to beat,” he said. “I think betting against them would be akin to betting against Tiger (Woods) in 2000 and 2001.”

McGirt http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_McGirt.jpg McGirt

By Rodd Baxley rbaxley@civitasmedia.com

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.