Lady Braves battle back to beat Flagler

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team used a late 15-0 run to stun the visiting Flagler Saints 65-63 on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (14-6, 9-4 PBC) found themselves behind 63-50 when Flagler’s Bri Roberts connected on a 3-pointer with four minutes remaining in the contest. Brianna Baham responded with a layup one minute later, igniting a run in which the Braves went 6-of-8 from the field while holding the Saints (3-17, 1-12 PBC) scoreless in the final minutes.

Baham closed the deficit to 63-30 on a 3-pointer of her own with 41 seconds remaining. The junior picked up a critical steal on the ensuing Flagler possession, and the Braves pulled to within one on a Jonissa Monley jumper with 17 seconds on the clock.

After another Flagler turnover, Baham drove to the hoop with just under five seconds to go and drew a shooting foul on Flagler’s Maggie Flynn. Baham drained the first free throw to tie the game, and the second rattled out into the hands of UNCP’s Nyla Allen.

Allen knocked in a quick layup to give the Braves the lead with two seconds left in the contest and went to the free throw line with an opportunity for a three-point play. The shot fell short, but Jillian Ebron sealed the victory with an offensive rebound for the Braves.

“I don’t think we played very well,” UNCP head coach John Haskins said. “We struggled offensively. It seemed like every time they needed to make a shot, they did.”

Monley led the Braves with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Allen narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Braves struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the early stages of the game, shooting 29.4 percent in the first half. Junior Blair Silliman helped keep UNCP in the game through that stretch, scoring all her nine points in the first two quarters.

The Saints also experienced some early challenges, registering a 28.6 percent mark from the field in the first half and hitting just 4 of their 16 attempted 3-pointers.

The second half saw both teams progressively pick up their offensive tempo, but rebounds were critical to UNCP’s ability to stay within striking distance and eventually make a comeback. The Braves finished with a 47-38 advantage on the boards, which included 21 offensive rebounds in comparison to Flagler’s 7.

Junior Tiffany Hodge notched a team-high 20 rebounds for Flagler and chipped in 11 points. Roberts led the team in scoring with 16 points.

UNCP begins a two-game road trip when they travel to Georgia to take on PBC foe Augusta on Saturday.

