Kuchar leads, McGirt 5 shots back at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Matt Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added two late birdies and a big par save on the rowdy par-3 16th hole Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Kuchar shot a 7-under 64 in perfect afternoon conditions at TPC Scottsdale for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele. The crowd was estimated at 103,420 on the fan-friendly stadium layout.

Kuchar made a 20-foot eagle putt on the 13th, and ran in a 6-footer for birdie on the par-5 15th. He got up-and-down for par from the left bunker on the triple-deck stadium 16th, making a 12-foot putt, and chipped to inches from the front fringe on the short par-4 17th to set up his final birdie in the bogey-free round.

Fairmont native William McGirt was steady in the opening round, posting a bogey-free, 2-under-par 69 to finish the day five shots off the lead in a tie for 28th.

McGirt rolled in a pair of birdies, with the first coming on the par-4 eighth hole and the final one coming on the par-4 14th.

He will start his second round on the 10th hole at 2:43 p.m. EST this afternoon.

Matsuyama had a bogey-free round in the morning. Last year, he beat Rickie Fowler in a playoff.

