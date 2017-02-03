Preview: Lady Braves building winning tradition

PEMBROKE — On day one of taking the reins of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball program in 2013, Brittany Bennett made a commitment to Director of Athletics Dick Christy that the program would thrive better than it had in the years before her arrival.

Four years later, she has fulfilled her words, building the program up and leading the way with several program firsts along the way.

“When I signed my contract and started on day one, I looked him (Christy) in the face and I promised him I would do the very best I could with the girls that we had and I wasn’t going to clean house,” she said. “I knew it would take us a little bit of time to get the players that I know can do everything I need them to do.”

The “little bit of time” to find the players that fit her coaching style comes into full effect this season with every player on the roster coming to the program as a high school signee or college transfer under Bennett.

The youth and excitement from the team comes off the first Peach Belt Conference tournament win in program history last season, a fourth-place finish and a 29-24-1 record, and she knows the players she inherited coming in set the stage for where UNCP currently is at heading into the 2017 campaign.

With seven players with significant time returning from last season and one senior, the Lady Braves, picked fifth in the preseason coaches poll are motivated and have experience despite the lack of seniors this year.

Leading the upstart group is senior Abbey Walters, a Bladenboro native, that is the five-tool player that has become the heart and soul of the team. She was selected preseason all-conference and is the team’s leading pitcher and hitter from a year ago. At the plate last year she batted .396 and had a team-best 42 RBIs.

“If you watch one game, Abbey Walters will automatically draw your attention,” Bennett said. “She’s a great defensive player, she’s a great pitcher, a great hitter and she’s fast. Anybody would pick her out in a crowd.”

The other six top returners behind Walters come from the junior class, the first class to sign with Bennett, headed by the left side of the infield in Jamie Johnson and Taylor Gerhart. Both were picked preseason all-conference and were the second and third leading hitters, and two of the surer gloves on defense.

“I’m really impressed with my junior class,” Bennett said. “Just in that class, one will step up when one is struggling. I just usually have Abbey and two or three juniors in that group.”

“The biggest thing with my junior class is even though they have a lot of experience, they’re having to hustle for their spot and I appreciate that.”

Toni Nelson returns behind the plate and Lexie Coxe, Taylor Epperson and Carleigh Brooks make up the returning juniors. The real holes that have yet to be filled come at first and second base and at designated player, spots that Bennett sees an underclassman could fill.

To go along with Walters returning to the circle, the Braves return Hope Mills native Taylor Strickland and add Whiteville’s Malerie Leviner to the staff.

“It all starts in the circle and you’re going to recognize very early on that you’re going to see Maddie (Armfield) and Malerie in the circle because we are a (young) staff,” Bennett said. “When Abbey is not there, the next face to be in there is a sophomore or a freshman.”

With four players that come from the surrounding counties, Bennett hopes the local crop of talent and a rise in success will continue to boost attendance with more community involvement for the Lady Braves, which charges no gate fee. That all starts with opening day this weekend with games Friday and games at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I love watching them play. I enjoy watching them play because they understand my philosophy better, they understand what they’re getting into and they know and do what I ask them to do,” Bennett said. “What I’m most excited about is unleashing them and letting them show me what they can do against another opponent.”

Abbey Walters, the lone senior on the UNCP softball team this year, led the Lady Braves at the plate and had the best ERA pitching in 2016 and will be looked upon for more in 2017.

Walters leads experienced UNCP softball team

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

