McGirt makes noise at TPC Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Known as the loudest hole in golf, the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale is surrounded by enclosed grandstands that seat 20,000 people, many of whom are rowdy college students from nearby Arizona State University.

On Friday, in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, William McGirt gave them something to cheer about, rolling in a 41-foot birdie putt en route to posting a 4-under-par 67 to finish the day at 6 under.

“It’s pretty cool when you do something like that on that hole,” said McGirt, who sits four shots off the lead heading into the weekend.

The long putt on No. 16 was one of four birdies in a five-hole stretch for McGirt, who carded his lone bogey on the par-4 14th. He started his round with a birdie on the par-4 11th and proceeded to roll in birdies on Nos. 13, 15, 16 and 17 to make the turn at 4 under for the round.

He remained steady on his final nine holes, finishing the day with nine consecutive pars.

Paired with Adam Hadwin and Morgan Hoffmann, McGirt tees off Saturday at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time.

Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An share the lead at 10 under heading into the third round.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was a stroke back at 9 under along with first-round leader Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird and Sung Kang.

McGirt http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_McGirt-2.jpg McGirt

Rolls in 41-foot birdie putt on rowdy par-3 16th hole, finishes day four shots off the lead

By Rodd Baxley rbaxley@civitasmedia.com

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.



