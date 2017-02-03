Red Springs’ Graham takes ‘the first step’

RED SPRINGS — As a 4-year-old, Eric Graham had a particular dream in mind — play big-time college football.

On Friday afternoon at Red Springs High School, Graham took the first step toward reaching that goal, signing his national letter of intent to play football at Independence (Kan.) Community College.

“This is my first step and I think it will be good for me,” said Graham, an all-conference and all-county performer for the Red Devils. “I think this is a good step. If I go up there and do what I have to do, my work and going hard on the field, I have the potential to go (play for a Division I program). I’m going to grind.”

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete for Red Springs, Graham had several Division I programs show an interest during his four-year prep career. But things never panned out, leaving Graham to take the two-year junior college route as he works on his grades and test scores.

“This is one step up that I’m taking,” Graham said. “A lot of people don’t have this opportunity.”

Independence Community College is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in the NJCAA.

The Pirates have sent multiple players to Division I programs in the midwest, including running back Allen Patrick, who played alongside current Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma. In 2007, Patrick was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“It’s a feeder school for midwest universities,” Red Springs football coach Lawrence Ches said. “Right now, Independence has athletes that play at Oklahoma, Tulsa, Missouri. … big-time schools that I know will be after Eric.”

During his time with the Red Devils, Graham was known for his ability to play multiple positions, contributing as a running back, cornerback, wide receiver and returner.

Graham said the Pirates’ coaches “don’t know where to put me right now.”

“When I get there, I just want to show them leadership and I’m not there to play games,” he said. “I’m there for a reason. I’m going to work.”

Surrounded by friends, family and coaches in the Red Springs library on Friday, Graham smiled as Ches offered him a word of encouragement.

“I know you’re not done,” Ches said. “This is only a stepping stone. … Listen, don’t drop the ball. This is your time to shine — to be a man and step out.”

The moment prompted Ches to tell a story about one of his first encounters with Graham, better known as “Buddy.”

“I’ve known Buddy for quite awhile,” Ches said. “I had the luxury of coaching him in little league baseball; I think he was a fifth-grader. I remember carrying him home one day, and I had only been coaching him two or three days, and he told me that he was going to play college football.”

Graham made that goal a reality. Now, his focus is on the classroom and gridiron as he looks to make the jump to the Division I level.

“I’m going to do what I need to do now,” he said. “When that time comes I’ll be ready.”

