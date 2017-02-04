Fairmont takes Red Springs’ best shot

RED SPRINGS — With six straight conference championships under its belt, Fairmont boys basketball coach Montrell McNair knows his team has a giant target on its back, and of all the teams in the conference no one sees a bigger target on the Golden Tornadoes’ back than Red Springs.

Going into the final four minutes of play, Red Springs was the team with momentum and the hot 3-point shooting, but when the deep ball stopped falling, the Red Devils had the wind fall out of their sails and Fairmont capitalized. Over the final 3:44 of the game, Red Springs missed every shot from the floor as Fairmont won its 21st consecutive game in the series with a 70-58 road win.

“It’s tough knowing you’ve got that big target and teams are tired of losing to you, you know they are going to give you their best effort,” McNair said. “They (Red Springs) played real solid tonight pushing the ball, shared the basketball and ran the floor well. I think they ran the court better than we did.”

To start the third and fourth quarters, Fairmont (16-4, 8-2 TRC) made a run to take control of the lead, but Red Springs (10-10, 7-5 TRC) found its groove and battled back to get within striking distance. The last Red Springs run in the fourth quarter, however, trimmed what was a seven-point Fairmont lead down to 59-57 with a Nichorie West 3-pointer with just under four minutes to play.

The basket was the Red Devils’ last of the game, as Glenn Patterson’s team fell in love with the 3-pointer, but the shots did not reciprocate the love.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the ballgame at 59-57 and then we settled for the 3,” Patterson said. “Down the stretch we started settling instead of driving to the basket when we were in the one-and-one. I preached that in time outs, but then again we are dealing with kids.”

Derrick Arnette scored six of the final 11 points, while also defending the perimeter against Red Springs’ shooters Caleel Mitchell and West.

“We wanted to limit the inside scores,” McNair said. “They had guys load up around the 3-point line so we wanted to make them shoot those shots contested. … They did good enough to win.”

In the third quarter, the Golden Tornadoes went up by as much as 10 points early on before West, Mitchell and Bradley Hunt’s scoring cut the lead to 51-47 going into the fourth quarter.

Fairmont senior Julius Caulder has stepped up even more into a leadership role for the team with Jarique Moore out and he did so against the Red Devils with his scoring and hustle plays. Finishing with a team-high 17 points, with 14 in the first half, Caulder found his rhythm early on.

“I’m the only senior now that’s starting so I’m trying to take over the team and try to pick up what we’re missing without Jarique,” Caulder said. “I told our points guards that if they drive and the defense helps I’m there and they trust my shot, my coach trusts my shot and I trust it and I’ll keep shooting until I miss.”

“He’s smart and he does whatever the team needs,” McNair said. “Julius can do everything. Whatever I need from him to do, he does.”

Scoring just three points in the second half, Caulder made the most of his play inside against the taller Red Springs front line with shot blocks and rebounds on both ends.

“I knew we are a little smaller than most teams inside so I knew I had to come down and crash the boards a little more since our high-jumper Jarique is out and I pretty much did that,” he said.”

With the size advantage inside the Red Devils front court controlled the glass with Eric Graham and Jerome Bass inside, making up for the lack of rebounding success in previous games. Graham had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Bass hauled in seven boards.

“They both are aggressive kids and tonight I told them the last two games we got out-rebounded so that’s why I started Jerome over Eriq (McBryde),” Patterson said. “As physical as the game would be played, I thought Jerome and Buddy could take that physical play, and they did a good job of getting us second opportunities at the basket.”

West led Red Springs with 16 points, while Monte’ Wilkerson had 13 points, six assists, four steals and five rebounds. Fairmont’s Nalijha Pittman had 17 points and Arnette added 15 points.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, the St. Pauls boys won 70-33 at South Columbus to remain in the mix atop the standings.

Lumberton girls win, boys lose at Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — Behind 20 points from Madison Canady, the Lumberton girls rolled to an 82-55 victory at Richmond on Friday, getting one step closer to securing back-to-back Southeastern Conference championships.

Canady scored all 20 of her points in the first half helping the Lady Pirates take a 52-26 lead heading into halftime.

In boys action, Richmond earned a 104-88 comeback win over the Pirates to sweep the season series.

Lumberton led 71-66 after three quarters, but Richmond’s Tone Diggs caught fire in the final period, knocking down five 3-pointers en route to tallying a game-best 31 points. The Raiders outscored the Pirates 38-17 in the fourth to earn the victory.

Stephon Lloyd flirted with a triple-double, leading the Pirates with a game-high 20 rebounds, 10 points and eight assists. Jordan McNeil added 20 points and seven assists. Kwasheek Breeden logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, also adding four blocks.

Lumberton led 48-43 at the half.

In other SEC boys action, Purnell Swett lost 85-39 at Pinecrest.

West Columbus sweeps South Robeson

ROWLAND — The West Columbus varsity basketball teams earned a sweep at South Robeson on Friday, with the girls winning 56-39 and the boys claiming a 58-47 victory.

With the score tied at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Vikings used a 13-2 run to take control of the game, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 28-11 in the final period to earn the win.

Chania Troy had nine points to lead South Robeson, with Hailey Werrell adding eight points. Nytia Lewis led the team with 11 rebounds. The Lady Mustangs finished 7-for-24 from the free-throw line.

In boys action, South Robeson scored six-straight points to trim its deficit to 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings answered with a 13-0 run to extend their lead, outscoring the hosts 18-8 in the final period.

Cameron Werrell logged a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for South Robeson, with Jaleel Lesane adding 12 points.

West Columbus had three players in double figures. Jake Brownlee led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, E.J. Miller recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Dalijawan Willis added 14 points.

In jayvee action, West Columbus girls won 25-9 and South Robeson boys earned a 34-33 victory.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Julius Caulder throws up a runner over a pair of Red Springs defenders in the 70-58 win for the Golden Tornadoes on the road. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Julius-Caulder20172323132919.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Julius Caulder throws up a runner over a pair of Red Springs defenders in the 70-58 win for the Golden Tornadoes on the road.

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

