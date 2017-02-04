From the Fringe

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Garner and J.D. Revels won the championship flight of the Pinecrest Senior Shootout on Thursday, edging out Clyde and Willie Jacobs.

Jerry Jolly and Donald Barnes won the first flight, with Linwood Revels and Mike Ratley taking second.

J.T. Powers and Lee Hunt earned top honors in the second flight, holding off Jerry Long and Dave Locklear.

Ratley, Dwayne Eissens and Richard Cook were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Senior Shootout

Clyde and Willie Jacobs earned a three-stroke victory in the championship flight of the Fairmont Senior Shootout on Tuesday, fending off J.T. Powers and Michael Graham.

Tommy Belch and James Humphrey won the first flight, with John Lahey and Al Wall taking second.

Richard Moore and Ray Locklear held off Ronnie Chavis and Craig Lowry to win the second flight.

Powers, Donald Barnes, Clyde Jacobs and Delton Burns were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Fairmont Senior Shootout will be Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

Ken Spangler, Wil Jones, Jasper Jackson, and Mike Tyson won the Old Hackers League

Fairmont Golf Club will host a super ball tournament on Feb. 25 with a noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person super ball format with a cost of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The entry fee includes cart and greens fees, lunch, meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Best posted rounds this week include:

Andy Andrews – 71

Wayne Callahan – 73

Ronald Moore – 73

Mike Gandley – 73

Jerry Stubbs – 74

Brian Davis – 77

Jonathon Wilcox – 77

