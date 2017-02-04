UNCP Hoops Roundup

Braves topple PBC-leading Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Nigel Grant scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and put the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team up for good on a pair of free throws with 2:57 left to play as the Braves knocked off Peach Belt Conference-leading Augusta, 77-72, on Saturday afternoon in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The triumph snapped a three-game series losing streak for the Braves (16-7, 9-5 PBC) who jockeyed themselves into a four-way tie for first place in the league standings. It was the third loss in the last four outings for the Jaguars (16-6, 9-5) who had their eight-game home win streak snapped as well.

Freshman Akia Pruitt turned in his third-straight double-double outing with 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Black & Gold who shot better than 54 percent in the second half. Brandon Watts added 11 points as well, while Fayetteville native Alex Bradley became the 34th member of UNCP’s 1,000-Point Club with 11 as well.

Keshun Sherrill scored a game-best 18 points for the hosts, while Tamyrik Fields added 15 points off the bench for the Jaguars.

A short jumper by Sherrill at the 7:12 mark in the second half gave Augusta a seemingly comfortable 64-57 advantage, but Grant’s driving layup on the other end of the court signaled a 10-2 run for the visitors that put them up by one with 3:42 remaining. Sherrill connected on a jumper on the ensuing possession for the Jaguars, but Grant would inevitably give the Braves a lead they would not relinquish moments later.

Augusta led by as many as seven points in the opening half after a pair of free throws by Sherrill with 9:09 left before the break, but the Braves would grab the lead three minutes later after an old-fashioned 3-point play by James Murray-Boyles. The Jaguars would eventually take a 36-35 advantage into the break after an opening stanza that featured nine lead changes and seven tie scores.

UNCP will close out a two-game road trip on Monday when it treks to Greenwood, S.C., to battle division rival Lander (9-12, 6-6) in the back end of a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader at Horne Arena. The Braves defeated the Bearcats, 83-69, earlier this season in Pembroke.

Augusta holds off Baham, Lady Braves

Brianna Baham scored a career-best 28 points and pulled the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team to within a point on a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, but Augusta canned both free throw attempts at the other end of the court and held on to beat the Braves, 67-64, on Saturday inside Christenberry Fieldhouse.

It was the third loss in the last four outings for UNCP (14-7, 9-5 PBC) who fell into a second place tie with USC Aiken in the race for the Peach Belt Conference East Division title. The triumph snapped a two-game losing streak for the Jaguars (11-9, 6-8) who have now won seven-straight home games in the series with the Braves as well.

Baham shot 12-for-21 from the field, including a 4-of-6 mark from downtown, to turn in her second 20+-point game of the season. Jasmine Huntley added 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a trio of steals in the effort as well.

Kayla Lovett scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting to lead the Jaguars who connected on 92 percent (21-of-24) of their free throw attempts in the contest. Leading scorer Breonna O’Conner was held to a paltry 4-of-15 performance from the field, but she still finished with 14 points.

Augusta led by as many as 10 points after Joshlyn Belcher’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to play in the third quarter, but the Black & Gold steadily chipped away at its deficit and eventually tied the score at 54 apiece on Avery Locklear’s triple with 4:09 left to play. The Jaguars led 63-58 after a free throw by Lovett with 42 ticks left, but Baham’s 3-pointer on the other end of the court put the game in doubt again.

The Braves led by as much as nine points in the opening period, but Augusta scored eight of the next nine points to pull even early in the second period, and then closed out the first half with a 13-2 run to take a six-point advantage into the locker rooms.

UNCP will close out a two-game road trip on Monday when they head to Greenwood, S.C., to face PBC East-leading Lander (16-5, 9-3) in the front half of a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader at Horne Arena. The Bearcats edged UNCP, 63-60, earlier this season in Pembroke.

