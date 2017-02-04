Local coaches, fans make Super Bowl picks

Being in the middle of the Carolina Panthers’ fan base, William Freeman — a former coach in Robeson County, turned local public address announcer — catches grief from all over for wearing his New England Patriots gear, especially this week.

Some of Freeman’s friends from college live in Atlanta, with many of them taking the opportunity to talk smack ahead of Super Bowl 51, which will be played on Fox at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. But through it all, Freeman expects his team to come away with ring No. 5.

“It all boils down to who makes less mistakes,” Freeman said. “Every time the Patriots have had the No. 1 defense they win it.”

He also drew the comparison of Atlanta to Carolina last year, not having the experience but being a highly-productive offense that will struggle. While Freeman sees threats in Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, he thinks Bill Belichick has a defensive gameplan that will neutralize their big -play ability.

Vonta Leach, a three-time All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, will be in Houston for the big game. A former fullback with the Houston Texans, Leach has no love for the Patriots. He’s rolling with the Falcons.

The local high school football coaches are split on what team they think will win, but Atlanta is the favorite with four coaches picking the Falcons to win their first Super Bowl.

The two outliers, the new coaches on the block Red Springs’ Lawrence Ches and Fairmont’s Kevin Inman, see New England once again winning. Inman thinks that experience is on the Patriots side with four Super Bowl titles and six appearances since 2002.

One of the biggest story lines off the field is how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will react if he has to give the Lombardi trophy to Tom Brady and the Patriots after the recent deflategate controversy. Ches thinks that is driving Brady to his fifth ring.

“Tom Brady’s sole purpose for living at this moment is to have Roger Goodell hand him the Lombardi trophy,” he said.

Robeson County’s four veteran coaches, Lumberton’s Mike Setzer, St. Pauls’ Ernest King, South Robeson’s Clay Jernigan and Purnell Swett’s Jon Sherman all are rolling with the Falcons to win. Sherman and Jernigan see the Falcons’ defense being the difference, while Setzer thinks their hunger to win it will put them over the top.

“They can score a lot of points and they are playing indoors,” King said.

UNCP football coach Shane Richardson, like many, sees Brady once again shining under the bright lights and leading New England to another Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to pick against Tom Brady. It’s a quarterback league and he is the better of the two playing,” Richardson said. “The Patriots are proven winners behind Coach Belichick.”

Fairmont super-fan Chris Floyd has kept a close eye on the NFL playoffs this year and he has been impressed with Brady’s play.

“New England has got a high-powered offense,” he said. “Tom Brady is a best quarterback I’ve seen since Joe Montana.”

His final score prediction is 42-7 in favor of New England.

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

