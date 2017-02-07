UNCP Hoops Roundup: Braves win OT thriller at Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Akia Pruitt converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with a minute to play and Lander hit a potential game-winning 3-pointer off of the front of the rim as time expired as the Braves picked up a key Peach Belt Conference road victory with an 83-81 overtime victory over the Bearcats on Monday in Horne Arena.

It was the second road win in as many days for the Braves (17-7, 10-5 PBC) who kept pace in the race for the league’s regular season crown. The setback snapped a four-game win streak for the Bearcats (9-13, 6-7) who have now dropped four of the last five in the series with the Braves.

Pruitt scored 19 points and pulled down seven boards for the Braves who scored 31 second chance points on the strength of 19 offensive rebounds on the night. Nigel Grant chipped in 17 points and a team-best eight rebounds, while Brandon Watts added 14 before fouling out with less than a minute left in regulation.

West Bladen alum Rahu Purdie tallied a game-high 21 points to lead the Bearcats who finished the contest with an impressive 11-for-23 clip from the perimeter. Jarryd Coleman and J.R. Washington both turned in 15 points for the hosts as well.

UNCP led by nine points, 64-55, after Micah Kinsey’s running layup with 9:38 left in regulation, but Telvin Gabriel’s lay-in at the other end of the court sparked the hosts on an 11-2 run that helped Lander knot the score back up four minutes later. The game would go back and forth, again, up until the final seconds. Washington hit a pair of free throws to put Lander up by two with 20 seconds left, but Grant’s tip-in seconds later sent the game into extra time.

Lander connected on eight of their 12 shots from the perimeter in the opening half and led by as many as seven points, 34-27, on Coleman’s triple with 4-1/2 minutes left before the break. The Braves made it a two-point game on a layup from Pruitt two minutes later, and trailed by just one point, 41-40, at the break thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Quamain Rose.

The Braves will make a quick stop at home again on Wednesday when they suit up to take on PBC co-leader USC Aiken (16-6, 10-5) in the second half of a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Lander stifles Lady Braves in key PBC matchup

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Needing a win to inch closer to Peach Belt Conference (PBC) East Division leader Lander, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball squad was held to its lowest point total of the season in a 73-44 loss to the Bearcats on Monday evening at Horne Arena.

The setback marks the first back-to-back losses for the Braves (14-8, 9-6 PBC) this season, as they fall to 4-7 away from home. The Bearcats (17-5, 10-3) have now won seven straight overall dating back to Jan. 21, with their last loss coming to the Black & Gold in Pembroke on Jan. 18.

UNCP set or tied season-low outputs in points (44), field goals made (16) and assists (5), as it succumbed to the Lander full-court press on multiple occasions. The Bearcats turned 19 UNCP turnovers into 34 points and dominated the offensive glass by grabbing 23 offensive boards and cashing in 26 second-chance points. The Braves were outrebounded (50-33) for just the eighth time in 22 games this season.

Junior Brianna Baham paced the Braves offense with 13 points to mark her fifth-consecutive game in double-digits and 10th in the last 12 contests. Senior Jasmine Huntley poured in nine points, while junior Nyla Allen scored six points and hauled in a team-best nine rebounds.

Down 12-7 with under four minutes to play in the first quarter, the Braves used a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead on a Brandi Robinson jumper with 2:06 on the clock. Lander responded by scoring the final seven point of the period to lead 19-13 after one.

From the 13-12 UNCP lead in the first, the Bearcats scored 28 of the next 34 points in the half to take a 40-19 lead into the locker rooms. The Braves did not get closer than 18 points in the final 20 minutes of action.

The Braves return home Wednesday to host PBC East foe USC Aiken at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on the front end of a doubleheader. UNCP is 10-1 at home this season, the most home wins in a season since the 2004-05 campaign.

