McGirt falls back, Matsuyama wins at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After keeping his card free of multiple bogeys during the first three rounds of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, William McGirt entered Sunday’s final round in contention for his second PGA Tour title.

The Fairmont native had just two bogeys over the previous three days to enter the final round five shots off the lead, but carded four bogeys on Sunday, falling back to 9 under to finish in a tie for 24th.

Posting rounds of 69, 67 and 66, McGirt struggled to a 2-over 73 in the final round with a pair of bogeys on the front nine holes and consecutive bogeys on the back.

He started his round with a bogey on the opening hole. It appeared McGirt was back on track at the par-4 second, sinking an 80-foot birdie putt to get back to 11 under for the tourney. But he found the sand trap five holes later on the par-3 seventh and was unable to get up-and-down for par, making the turn at 1 over.

His final birdie of the round came on the par-5 13th. McGirt followed with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17, finishing his round at 2 over.

McGirt earned a payout of $49,580, moving his season earnings to $278,043. He currently sits 73rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

He will be back in action at Pebble Beach this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.