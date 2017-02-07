Defense wins title for Lady Pirates

SOUTHERN PINES — Defense wins championships and the Lumberton girls basketball team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball on Monday night at Pinecrest led to the Lady Pirates claiming their second straight Southeastern Conference title in a 69-39 win.

“Our defense was great and our offense was sporadic,” Lumberton coach Danny Graham said. “It was a team effort, not just one player, but the whole team.”

After tying for the crown last season with Scotland, the win secures an outright title for Lumberton — its first since the 2009-2010 season.

“I think it’s great for this group of girls because they’ve been through a lot and I’ve been on them all year,” Graham said. “I won’t say they’re vindicated, but I’m excited to see them win. I’m really proud for our seniors, and Jasmine (McBride).”

In the first three quarters, Lumberton (20-1, 8-0 SEC) held Pinecrest (12-8, 5-3 SEC) to under 10 points in each period, while Madison Canady and London Thompson racked up points off turnovers for the spotty Lady Pirate offense. Both had 14 apiece in the first half and were big parts of the defensive pressure.

Canady scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a runner to beat the buzzer as Lumberton led 19-6 heading to the second quarter. Four of the five starters for Lumberton scored in the second quarter to take the lead out to 21 points, 35-14, at halftime.

“I think we communicated better (on defense),” McBride said. “Normally we don’t really communicated and that’s what we worked on, especially playing these good teams because communication will play a lot down the road.”

In the third quarter, McBride hit a pair of 3-pointers to take the Lumberton lead over 30 in the period. McBride closes out her four-year varsity career with two conference titles, something she doesn’t take for granted.

“Not many people can say that (win back-to-back conference titles),” she said. “Not many seniors get to have winning seasons.”

Thompson finished with 23 points to lead all scorers, Canady added 20 and McBride chipped in 13 points. Pinecrest’s Lindsey Inglese had 13 points to top her team in scoring.

Lumberton hosts Scotland tonight with the girls game tipping off at 6 p.m.

Pinecrest boys run past Pirates

After handing Hoke County its first conference loss of the season and hanging with Richmond Senior for three quarters last week, the final week of the regular season started on a sour note for the Lumberton boys basketball team.

Taking three minutes to score and struggling from the floor in the first half, the Pirates lost 67-35 at Pinecrest on Monday.

Pinecrest (20-2, 7-1 SEC) stayed in a tie for first place in the SEC with Hoke in the victory and controlled the game right from the get go. Behind eight early points from Donnie Haith, the Patriots went up 12-0 in the first three minutes as Lumberton (10-11, 2-6 SEC) struggled to find the bottom of the net.

Stephon Lloyd ended the scoreless start with a layup and Tyreik McCallum added a 3-pointer with less than two minutes left in the first quarter to round up the scoring in the frame. In the second, Jordan McNeill went 2-for-6 at the free throw line as the team missed six free throws to put up two points in the second quarter and went to halftime down 38-7.

McNeill scored seven in the third as the Pirates outscored Pinecrest 14-12.

McNeill and McCalllum each had nine points in the loss for Lumberton. Pinecrest was led in scoring by Richard Johnson with 11 points and Phillip Russell had 10.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior London Thompson goes up for a 3-pointer in the corner in the Lady Pirates’ 69-39 SEC-clinching win at Pinecrest on Monday. She had a game-high 23 points. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Thompson201726224824699.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton junior London Thompson goes up for a 3-pointer in the corner in the Lady Pirates’ 69-39 SEC-clinching win at Pinecrest on Monday. She had a game-high 23 points.

Lumberton sinks Pinecrest, earns 2nd straight SEC championship

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.