NCHSAA announces new sites for Eastern Regional basketball finals in 2017

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced a change in venues for the 2017 Eastern Regional Basketball Finals. The event will still be held in Fayetteville, but the dual-site event will be held on the campuses of Fayetteville State University and Methodist University.

The two schools will play host to the Regional Finals, the fifth round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs, in all four of the Association’s classifications for both boys and girls basketball.

Games at Fayetteville State will be held in Felton J. Capel Arena, a 3,300 seat facility, while games at Methodist will be played in the March F. Riddle Center, a 1,500 seat facility.

“We are so pleased to be able to hold our Regional Championships in fine facilities like at Fayetteville State and Methodist,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “The atmosphere in both gyms will be first-class and worthy of the championship level expectations our coaches, student-athletes and fans have come to expect from NCHSAA Regional Finals.”

Methodist Athletic Director Bob McEvoy said, “We are proud to collaborate with the NCHSAA and provide an outstanding venue to host the regional basketball finals on March 4. We look forward to the games and will do our best to give the student-athletes, coaches and fans a great experience.”

Fayetteville State Assistant Athletic Director Deron Norwood said, “It is a great opportunity for Fayetteville State to showcase our facility in partnering with the NCHSAA to host the Eastern Regional Basketball Finals. We are excited to host a great event in Capel Arena and know it will be a great experience for all participants.”

The Eastern Regional Finals will be held on Saturday, March 4 with four games at each of the Fayetteville-area sites. The Western Regional Finals will be held on the same day, remaining at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem and at Fleming Gymnasium on the campus of UNCG in Greensboro.