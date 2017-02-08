Perseverance helps Powell pursue dream

RED SPRINGS — The perseverance Sanastasia Powell has shown since the seventh grade paid off on Tuesday when she signed her national letter of intent in the Red Springs High School media center.

A three-year varsity basketball player for the Lady Red Devils, Powell has been a major contributor in the post, and she will continue to play in college at Central Carolina Community College next season.

“I’m just glad I did what I had to do to get to the next level,” she said. “It’s been a goal of mine since the seventh grade, so it feels pretty good.”

After being cut from the middle school team in the seventh grade, Powell went and played recreation league under Red Springs coach Steve Sinclair. That’s when he saw the drive from his current leader in the post for the Lady Red Devils. Now six seasons together, the fight in her play will now go on display for the Cougars.

“Even in high school she had injuries and everything else, but she would never quit or say she didn’t want to play,” Sinclair said. “That’s who she has been the whole time, even when she had been cut, had injuries or a bad game. She never stops playing hard and she never stops trying to go get it.”

As a senior this year, she’s averaging 5.6 points per game and leads the team with more than five rebounds a contest. This comes after averaging 6.3 boards a game last season.

The lessons on persevering have carried over into high school and now what she wants to have in college — and it goes further than just the court.

“I learned not to give up since I was cut from the team in the seventh grade and I’ve been determined to make the team since then,” Powell said.

Looking to stay close to home when deciding on colleges, getting the chance to go to Central Carolina Community College in Sanford worked out well in providing for her needs on and off the court.

“The campus is a good environment,” Powell said. “I’m going to transfer to a four-year college. I don’t know where yet.”

Excitement is already mounting for the senior with still four months left in high school, but knowing that she gets to continue to fulfill her goal makes the wait worthwhile.

Something Powell and her coach both are feeling.

“I’m looking to just have fun and do good in life and stay on the right path,” Powell said.

“It’s a special thing, especially when that kid had set that as a goal at such a young age,” Sinclair said. “They’re getting someone who stays out on the floor because she doesn’t foul much and she’s going to be there and play hard.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs girls basketball forward Sanastasia Powell signs her letter of intent to play for Central Carolina Community College on Tuesday. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Powell201727163527677-1.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs girls basketball forward Sanastasia Powell signs her letter of intent to play for Central Carolina Community College on Tuesday.

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

