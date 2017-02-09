Gene Chizik stepping down as UNC’s defensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL — After two seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina, Gene Chizik is resigning and leaving coaching to spend more time with his family, he announced in a statement on Thursday. Chizik informed the football team of his decision in a team meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“After a lot of prayer and discussions with my wife and children, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching to be with my family,” Chizik said in a statement. “The past two years at the University of North Carolina and the opportunity to work with Coach Fedora have been a blessing, and I’m extremely proud of the success we enjoyed.

“I have always told my players family should come before football, and it’s time for me to follow my own advice. I look forward to watching my own son play the game I’ve dedicated my life and career to for the next two years, and I look forward to the simple joys of being a father and husband I’ve missed out on.”

Current linebackers coach John Papuchis, who worked with Chizik the last two seasons, will take over as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator. Prior to joining the Tar Heel staff in 2015, Papuchis coached at Nebraska from 2008-14 and was the Huskers’ defensive coordinator during his last three years in Lincoln.

