UNCP releases 2017 football schedule

PEMBROKE — Four home games, including a Thursday evening contest against in-state rival Winston-Salem State in late August, as well as a full slate of games against South Atlantic Conference (SAC) teams as part of a scheduling agreement with the league, highlight the 10-game 2017 UNC Pembroke football schedule released on Thursday afternoon by athletics department officials.

Season tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale March 15 and can be purchased for $100. More ticket information can be obtained by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by printing a mailable order form. Parking privileges at football games for Braves Club members have changed and will be awarded based on new giving levels for the next fiscal year. A letter explaining those levels and benefits is expected to be sent out early next week.

“We are very excited about the upcoming 2017 season,” said head coach Shane Richardson. “Although we don’t talk much about the opponents, the credibility that each game brings is a tremendous challenge for us. Adding teams from the South Atlantic Conference to the schedule will be exciting and competitive. We are very appreciative and humbled by the conference leaders’ support to take part in the scheduling alliance. We will continue to focus on how we play, not who we play, but are thankful for a great schedule of opponents this year. We look forward to a great 2017 season.”

For the fifth-straight season, the Braves will open their schedule with two opponents from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), beginning with an August 31 contest under the lights at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The Black & Gold will trek to the northeast part of the state the following week (September 9) to face Elizabeth City State for the first time in program history.

The athletics department will honor students, faculty and staff at Robeson County schools on September 16 when the Braves tangle with Catawba in Pembroke, while welcoming UNCP parents and families back to campus on September 23 for a Parents & Families weekend game against Tusculum.

UNCP will open up a three-game road trip on September 30 at Newberry, and will visit U.S. 74 rival Wingate on October 7. The Braves will enjoy a rare off week on October 14 before making the long trip to southeast West Virginia on October 21 to take on Concord. The Black & Gold will return to Pembroke on October 28 for a Homecoming contest with Lenoir-Rhyne, and will close out the regular season portion of its 2017 slate with a two-game road trip against Mars Hill and Carson-Newman, respectively.

“We are extremely eager to embark on our scheduling alliance with the South Atlantic Conference this season,” said athletics director Dick Christy. “I’d like to thank the SAC presidents and AD councils for their support of this partnership and commend Commissioner Pat Britz for his critical role in structuring the agreement. Coach Richardson and his staff are excited and focused on the challenge ahead.”

UNCP Athletics